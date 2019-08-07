Former Uruguay footballer Diego Forlan announced his retirement from the professional football on Wednesday. Forlan has scored 36 goals in 112 matches for Uruguay and won the Golden Ball award for the best player in the 2010 World Cup.

The former Manchester United and Uruguay forward Diego Forlan has announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Uruguay forward took to his Twitter account saying, He made the decision to end his beautiful 21 years of professional football. He added It was a journey full of great memories and emotions. He thanked all those people who played with him and accompanied with one way or other in this long journey.

Luego de 21 años tomé la decisión de poner fin a mi carrera como futbolista profesional. Se cierra una linda etapa llena de grandes recuerdos y emociones pero comenzará otra de nuevos desafíos. ¡Gracias a todos los que de una u otra manera me acompañaron en este camino! 👋🏼 🔟 pic.twitter.com/gVwX0RQJow — Diego Forlan (@DiegoForlan7) August 7, 2019

Forlan transferred to Manchester United from the Argentine club Independiente in January 2002. He scored 17 times for the English club in 98 appearances. Forlan met his prolific success in La Liga for Villareal and Atletico Madrid, scoring 128 goals in 240 appearances in the Spanish league. He has scored 36 goals in 112 matches for Uruguay. Forlan won the Golden Ball award for the best player in the 2010 World Cup, helping Uruguay to reach the semifinal of the tournament.

Forlan last played for Kitchee football club in Hong Kong in 2018. Forlan won the English Premier League in 2003 for Manchester United and the Europa League in 2009 while playing for the Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Forlan’s teammate in the international side Luis Suarez took to Twitter paying tribute to the Uruguayan footballer saying it’s a historic day for Uruguayan football. He said, Diego Forlan was his idol and taught him a lot of things on and off the field. He added, playing with a legend like Forlan was always his dream.

tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha, un sueño haber jugado con uno de mis ÍDOLOS. Serás siempre una LEYENDA en Uruguay. MUCHO ÉXITO EN TUS NUEVOS DESAFÍOS, AMIGO 🔝🔝🔝🔝👏👏👏👏 @DiegoForlan7 #orgullouruguayo #leyendauruguaya #amigogoleador pic.twitter.com/1bkGGoKG62 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 7, 2019

