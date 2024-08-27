Former WWE Champion Sid Vicious Dies at 63 After Battle with Cancer

Sid Vicious, born Sid Eudy, has passed away at the age of 63. The news of the former WWE and WCW world champion’s death was confirmed by his son.

Sid Vicious, born Sid Eudy, has passed away at the age of 63. The news of the former WWE and WCW world champion’s death was confirmed by his son, Gunnar Eudy, via social media on Monday. This information was later corroborated by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Gunnar Eudy shared the news with friends and family: “In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy. Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years.” He continued, “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Sid Eudy’s wrestling career

Sid Eudy’s wrestling career began in the mid-1980s after a pivotal meeting with Randy Savage and his brother Lanny Poffo. Following his training under Tojo Yamamoto, Eudy made his debut alongside Austin Idol in a match against Nick Bockwinkel and Jerry Lawler. Eudy initially wrestled under the masked persona of Lord Humongous in Continental Championship Wrestling (CCW) starting in 1987.

Throughout his illustrious career, Eudy achieved remarkable success, earning six world championships across various promotions. He won the WWF Championship twice and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. Additionally, he claimed the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship once. His notable achievements include headlining major pay-per-view events such as WrestleMania VIII and WrestleMania XIII, as well as Starrcade in 2000.

Eudy also made a significant impact in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) under the ring name Vicious Warrior, where he challenged Tatsumi Fujinami for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Although he did not win the title, his presence was felt across the global wrestling stage. His career also included a memorable stint in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), where he adopted one of his most iconic ring names, Sid Vicious, inspired by the punk rock bassist of the Sex Pistols.

