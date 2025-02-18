Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  Formula 1: Ferrari Unveils 2025 SF-25 Car and Bold New Livery for Hamilton and Leclerc | Watch

Formula 1: Ferrari Unveils 2025 SF-25 Car and Bold New Livery for Hamilton and Leclerc | Watch

Ferrari has officially revealed its highly anticipated 2025 Formula 1 car, the SF-25, along with a striking new livery at the F1 75 Live launch event in London.

Formula 1: Ferrari Unveils 2025 SF-25 Car and Bold New Livery for Hamilton and Leclerc | Watch

Ferrari officially revealed its highly anticipated 2025 Formula 1 car, the SF-25, along with a striking new livery at the F1 75 Live launch.


Ferrari has officially revealed its highly anticipated 2025 Formula 1 car, the SF-25, along with a striking new livery at the F1 75 Live launch event in London. The unveiling marked a major moment for the team, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were presented together as Ferrari teammates for the first time.

Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari has been the biggest story of the off-season, and the excitement surrounding his debut in Ferrari red reached new levels during the event. Fans and experts alike were eager to see the legendary driver in his new colors, and the reception was nothing short of electric.

Ferrari’s Bold Livery Change for 2025

One of the biggest visual changes for the SF-25 is its updated livery, which now includes a large white section on the engine cover. This adjustment comes as part of increased branding from Ferrari’s sponsor HP.

Watch Video:

The team described the new look as “symbolising dynamism and a vision that looks to the future.” The addition of white makes the Ferrari stand out even more and is expected to be one of the most photographed designs on the 2025 grid.

Hamilton’s First Reactions to His New Team

Since joining Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has been immersing himself in the team’s culture and working closely with engineers. He spoke enthusiastically about his experience so far, saying:

“My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible, and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team. So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead, and we couldn’t be more hungry or determined to succeed.”

The seven-time world champion added:

“I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I’m even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I’ve met over the past month.”

Hamilton’s arrival has been met with massive support from Ferrari fans, and expectations are high as he aims to bring the team its first drivers’ title since Kimi Räikkönen’s championship win in 2007.

Ferrari’s SF-25: A Major Technical Evolution

Beyond the visual changes, the SF-25 represents a significant leap forward in Ferrari’s engineering approach. Team principal Fred Vasseur has described the car as 99% new compared to its 2024 predecessor.

One of the most notable changes is the switch to a pullrod front suspension, a departure from previous designs. Ferrari explained that this adjustment will:

  • Improve airflow around the car, making it more aerodynamically efficient.
  • Allow for greater development potential, as the previous setup had reached its limits.

These updates signal Ferrari’s aggressive push to challenge for the 2025 Formula 1 championship.

Ferrari to Run SF-25 at Fiorano Test Track

Following the launch event in London, Ferrari is set to run the SF-25 at its Fiorano test track on Wednesday. This will give the team and drivers an early chance to analyze the car’s behavior before heading to official pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28.

With Hamilton’s arrival, a bold new livery, and a heavily upgraded car, Ferrari enters the 2025 season with renewed determination. The Italian team is more focused than ever on ending its championship drought, and all eyes will be on Hamilton and Leclerc as they take on the challenge together.

The first race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, will be the true test of whether Ferrari’s new machine has what it takes to compete at the very top.

