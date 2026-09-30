Formula 1: How to Watch Bahrain GP 2026 For Free? Apple TV Announces Free Viewership For F1 Fans

Formula 1 Bahrain GP 2026: Major news for Formula 1 aficionados for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 by Apple TV is that some audience members will be able to watch the race weekend for free. The news has been quickly snapped up by F1 lovers who will be trying to watch F1 in the US for the first time during Apple’s inaugural season as the sport’s new streaming partner.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was scheduled to be held earlier this year at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir but was rescheduled and relocated to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia owing to political unrest in the Middle East. The race is now scheduled for the first weekend of October, with the previous October race being held in Malaysia in 2017.

Bahrain GP 2026 Schedule

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend at Sepang will feature the traditional Formula 1 format:

Practice Sessions: October 2

Qualifying: October 3

Race Day: October 4

How to Watch Bahrain GP 2026 for Free?

Apple TV is offering all Formula 1 fans free access to the Bahrain Grand Prix from this Thursday, as part of a promotional offer: limited free access to Formula 1 content without having to subscribe. This will cover free access to practice sessions, qualifying, and the race through Apple TV.

This is also an effort by Apple to lure new viewers to Formula 1, as it has signed a multi-year deal in the United States for the broadcasting of this sport. The tech giant has dedicated a lot of resources to boost the viewing experience with 4K Dolby Vision streaming, multi-camera, onboard feeds, a nd a multi-view feature.

Is Bahrain GP 2026 Available For Free in India?

The free-viewership offer is now available only for viewers from the U.S. Apple TV has a monopoly on Formula 1 TV broadcasting in the U.S. market; because of this, a one-of promotion offer can be implemented for U. S. fans.

Spectators beyond the UnitedStates’s borders will have to look to local broadcasters and streaming partners to provide additional live race coverage. Coverage of F1 in India is still available through the FanCode app and website.

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