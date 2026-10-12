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Home > Sports News > Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report

Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report

An Indian F1 fan, Daver Arish Adil, faces two criminal trespass charges after allegedly entering restricted areas during the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 with an invalid ticket. If convicted, he could face jail time, a fine, or both under Singapore law.

An Indian Formula 1 fan was charged with criminal trespass at the Singapore GP 2026. Image Credit: X/@F1
An Indian Formula 1 fan was charged with criminal trespass at the Singapore GP 2026. Image Credit: X/@F1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:47 IST

Formula 1 2026: An Indian national could face jail time after allegedly entering restricted areas without valid tickets during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026. According to reports from Singapore, 39-year-old Daver Arish Adil has been charged with two counts of criminal trespass following the incident on October 9.

The incident has highlighted the tight security at one of Formula 1’s most famous street circuits, where access to the event zones is heavily restricted. Singapore Police said two men were arrested related to the trespass allegation but a probe into the second person was still under way.

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Reports indicate that Adil allegedly entered a ticketed area near Gate 2 on Temasek Avenue at about 1:45 PM on October 9, despite holding an invalid ticket.

His second charge is for that same day at approximately 2pm when he allegedly entered a restricted area called “the wharf”. This area is designated for use by Singapore GP staff and performers.

The police revealed that they learned of the event after staff held a man inside the venue on Republic Boulevard. Officers later arrested Adil at the location. Another man 35 was also taken into custody after he tried to get into the event area with a fake ticket.

It is believed the two men were known to each other. Criminal proceedings are in place against Adil But investigations are still taking place into the other man.

What Is the Punishment for Criminal Trespass in Singapore?

Criminal trespass (Section 447 of Singapore’s Penal Code 1871) this offence has a maximum punishment of three months’ jail, an S$1,500 fine or both for each count. Adil may be sentenced to serve some jail time if he is found guilty of the offence the precise sentence will be decided by the court.

The case will next be mentioned in the Magistrates’ court on October 16, 2026. There is no record for a final verdict or sentence at the moment October 12.

Also Read: Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP

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Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report
Tags: f1Formula 1 2026Singapore Grand Prix 2026

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Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report
Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report
Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report
Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report
Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report

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