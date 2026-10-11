Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title

Formula 1 latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on October 11, Sunday. Verstappen capped off a perfect weekend that saw the 29-year-old emerge victorious in the sprint race on Saturday and secured his second straight win of the season.

The Dutchman controlled the race from the start at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, fending off an early challenge from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ​who finished second while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli claimed the final ​podium spot. Verstappen, who won the Bahrain Grand Prix in ⁠Malaysia last weekend, had never won in Singapore before and he ​had come into the race weekend stating he had “unfinished business”.

“It’s taken ​a while but I think this race was very good. We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre, even though I ​think the medium tyre for everyone was more of a struggle. But it worked out, so of course very happy to win here… ‌The ⁠last two races have been really positive for us and it’s just great to see.”