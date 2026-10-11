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Home > Sports News > Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title

Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on October 11, Sunday. Verstappen capped off a perfect weekend that saw the 29-year-old emerge victorious in the sprint race on Saturday and secured his second straight win of the season.

Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull's Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title. (Image Credits: X)
Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull's Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 20:23 IST

Formula 1 latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on October 11, Sunday. Verstappen capped off a perfect weekend that saw the 29-year-old emerge victorious in the sprint race on Saturday and secured his second straight win of the season.

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The Dutchman controlled the race from the start at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, fending off an early challenge from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ​who finished second while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli claimed the final ​podium spot. Verstappen, who won the Bahrain Grand Prix in ⁠Malaysia last weekend, had never won in Singapore before and he ​had come into the race weekend stating he had “unfinished business”.
“It’s taken ​a while but I think this race was very good. We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre, even though I ​think the medium tyre for everyone was more of a struggle. But it worked out, so of course very happy to win here… ‌The ⁠last two races have been really positive for us and it’s just great to see.”
Antonelli extended his championship lead over teammate George Russell to 102 points and the Italian can mathematically win the ​title in the next ​round in ⁠Austin.
“Can I? Really?” a surprised Antonelli said when he was told after his 14th podium of the ​season.
“Well, let’s not worry about that. Let’s try ​to do ⁠the best weekend as possible and finish the job.”
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton had qualified third on the grid but he endured a torrid evening, ⁠slipping ​to sixth behind Lando Norris and Oscar ​Piastri after the two McLaren drivers overtook him in the dying stages as he ​struggled with his tyres.

I want to win tomorrow” – Max Verstappen

After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Verstappen said, as quoted by Reuters:

I want to win tomorrow. ​I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a Grand Prix. The start was horrendous again, so that’s ​definitely something that we need to improve on because if you have something like that tomorrow, that’s your race over ​if nothing crazy happens. After that, you just want to keep it calm and under control because you know that you can’t ‌pass ⁠around here.”
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title
Tags: Max VerstappenSingapore Grand PrixSingapore Grand Prix 2026

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Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title
Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title
Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title
Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title
Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title

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