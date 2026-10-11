Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title

Formula 1 latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on October 11, Sunday. Verstappen capped off a perfect weekend that saw the 29-year-old emerge victorious in the sprint race on Saturday and secured his second straight win of the season.
“It’s taken a while but I think this race was very good. We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre, even though I think the medium tyre for everyone was more of a struggle. But it worked out, so of course very happy to win here… The last two races have been really positive for us and it’s just great to see.”
“Can I? Really?” a surprised Antonelli said when he was told after his 14th podium of the season.
“Well, let’s not worry about that. Let’s try to do the best weekend as possible and finish the job.”
“I want to win tomorrow” – Max Verstappen
After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Verstappen said, as quoted by Reuters:
“I want to win tomorrow. I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a Grand Prix. The start was horrendous again, so that’s definitely something that we need to improve on because if you have something like that tomorrow, that’s your race over if nothing crazy happens. After that, you just want to keep it calm and under control because you know that you can’t pass around here.”