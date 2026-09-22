Formula 1 News: Isack Hadjar To Return From Injury And Compete In Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026

“Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday. The team would ​like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard ‌work ⁠over the past three races. Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team”, Red Bull said in a statement.

Isack Hadjar’s achievements as the Formula 1 driver

Hadjar missed the Dutch, Italian and ​Spanish Grands Prix. Lawson, ​who started ⁠last year as Verstappen’s Red Bull team mate before being demoted to Racing ​Bulls two races into the season, finished ​in the ⁠points in two of those three races. The opening day of practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set ⁠for ​Thursday with the race on Saturday ​instead of the traditional Sunday slot due to the country’s Remembrance Day.

The French-Algerian driver made his Formula One debut in the year 2025 with Visa Cash App RB (Racing Bulls), scoring his first points at the Japanese Grand Prix and secured a P6 finish at Monaco. The Dutch Grand Prix that year saw him secure his maiden Formula 1 podium by finishing third in his rookie season.

In 2026, he was promoted to the senior Oracle Red Bull Racing team alongside Verstappen.

(With inputs from Reuters)