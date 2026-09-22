Formula 1 News: Isack Hadjar To Return From Injury And Compete In Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026

French driver Isack Hadjar is all set to make his racing return alongside Max Verstappen for Red Bull during the upcoming weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hadjar has recovered from the wrist injury that kept him on the sidelines and forced him to miss three races.
Red Bull thanks Liam Lawson for stepping in
“Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday. The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races. Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team”, Red Bull said in a statement.
Isack Hadjar’s achievements as the Formula 1 driver
The French-Algerian driver made his Formula One debut in the year 2025 with Visa Cash App RB (Racing Bulls), scoring his first points at the Japanese Grand Prix and secured a P6 finish at Monaco. The Dutch Grand Prix that year saw him secure his maiden Formula 1 podium by finishing third in his rookie season.
In 2026, he was promoted to the senior Oracle Red Bull Racing team alongside Verstappen.
(With inputs from Reuters)