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Home > Sports News > Formula 1 Set For India Return by 2030? FMSCI President Reveals Government-Backed Plan to Revive F1

Formula 1 Set For India Return by 2030? FMSCI President Reveals Government-Backed Plan to Revive F1

India is targeting the return of Formula 1 by 2030 after FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh revealed a government-backed roadmap following discussions with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The ambitious plan also aims to bring MotoGP and the World Rally Championship to the country by 2028.

Formula 1 Set For India Return by 2030? FMSCI President Reveals Government-Backed Plan to Revive F1 (Image Source: X)
Formula 1 Set For India Return by 2030? FMSCI President Reveals Government-Backed Plan to Revive F1 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 20:05 IST

Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) president Arindam Ghosh has unveiled a bold road map plan on Friday, 19th June 2026, outlining a dedicated time frame which has been drawn up for the homecoming of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of India to the country by the year 2030. While laying the plan clear and transparent at the most coveted FMSCI Annual Awards event hosted at the Garden city in bengaluru, The heads of the sport confirmed that planning and ideation phase work has already started towards getting the subcontinental region back on the global racing chart and the objective is to reconstruct a stable racing setup that could soon host teams like ferrari & mercedes while re-staring a starved & deprived fan based who has long craved to watch the cream of the crop in formula 1 single-seater racing for close to more then one decade.

When Was The Last Formula 1 Grand Prix Hosted In India?

The last time there was a full grid of elite race cars in the country was on 27th October 2013, the very last year of the original Indian Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing’s driving icon, Sebastian Vettel, dominated the weekend, taking pole and holding onto first place at the finish line in front of Nico Rosberg. German driving legend went down in history on that afternoon when he celebrated his 4th consecutive Drivers’ Championship victory with doughnuts on the main straight and some car kneeling.

Why Did Formula 1 Originally Depart From India?

When it made its grand arrival in India in 2011 to a global celebration and a technically super facility from architecture supremo Hermann Tilke, it all looked set for the biggest sporting event in the world for years to come. And it came and went and was then cancelled in its entirety following three seasons from 2011 to 2013. A public stand-off over a tax dispute with state officials, who refused to recognise the premier motorsports event as a ‘ sport’ and simply an entertainment property, forced its immediate discontinuation for all time.

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F1 India Return: What Racetrack Will Host The Anticipated 2030 Return?

It is quite obvious that the potential return will depend largely on Buddh International Circuit, the iconic 874-acre racing hub in Greater Noida, the sole F-IA accredited circuit to be designated ‘Grade 1’. Built around a layout spanning five km, the Buddh is well lauded among drivers around the globe. Its impressive gradient and the remarkably lengthy straight for the open-wheeled series are the cynosure. 

Also Read – IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10

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Formula 1 Set For India Return by 2030? FMSCI President Reveals Government-Backed Plan to Revive F1
Tags: Arindam GhoshBuddh International circuitFMSCIFormula 1 IndiaGreater NoidaIndian Grand Prixlewis hamiltonMax VerstappenRacing NewsRed Bull RacingSebastian Vettel

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Formula 1 Set For India Return by 2030? FMSCI President Reveals Government-Backed Plan to Revive F1
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