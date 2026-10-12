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Home > Sports News > Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP

Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP

Formula 1 returns with the United States Grand Prix 2026 from October 23 to 25 at the Circuit of the Americas. Get the next F1 race after the Singapore GP, Kimi Antonelli’s championship lead, Max Verstappen’s resurgence, and the latest driver standings.

After the Singapore GP 2026, the next Formula 1 race will be held in Austin, Texas, USA. Image Credit: X/@F1
After the Singapore GP 2026, the next Formula 1 race will be held in Austin, Texas, USA. Image Credit: X/@F1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 13:19 IST

F1 2026: Formula 1 will return to action later this month after the Singapore Grand Prix 2026, with the United States Grand Prix scheduled as the next round of the championship. The race weekend will take place from October 23 to 25 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Singapore GP on October 11th produced a significant outcome in the drivers’ title race. Max Verstappen took his first victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, narrowly beating Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

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Yet, Antonelli’s third-place finish did consolidate his lead at the head of the rankings and inch him ever closer towards his maiden world crown.

When Is the Next F1 Race After Singapore GP 2026?

The 2026 United States GP will be held at the Circuit of The Americas, a fan-favourite venue on the F1 circuit.

The weekend schedule will include practice on Friday, October 23, the final practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 24, and the event on Sunday, October 25.

The 5.513-kilometre circuit has 20 corners and will play host to a 56-lap Grand Prix of around 308.405 kilometres. The mix of long straights, technical corners and undulation generally offers opportunities for overtaking.

With the championship nearing its conclusion, the Austin venue could be even more crucial. Antonelli can clinch the drivers’ crown at the United States GP,if he finishes high enough and based on the results of his nearest competitors.

F1 Drivers’ Championship Standings After Singapore GP 2026

Antonelli leads the championship after 17 rounds, while teammate George Russell remains his closest challenger. Verstappen’s consecutive victories have also helped him climb the standings.

The top five drivers before the United States GP are:

  1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 340 points
  2. George Russell (Mercedes) – 238 points
  3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 229 points
  4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 221 points
  5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 215 points

Lando Norris is in sixth place with 201 points, followed by Oscar Piastri with 138. Verstappen’s victory in Singapore has brought him to within eight points of Hamilton, intensifying the fight for third place. Mercedes continues to lead the constructors’ championship, while Ferrari and McLaren remain involved in the battle for the remaining positions.

This could, that means, be a historic championship moment for the United States GP, where Antonelli could rewrite the history books as the youngest-ever F1 world champion if the results go her way. Stay tuned for all the action in Austin.

Also Read: Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

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Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP
Tags: Charles Leclercf1Formula 1 2026George RussellKimi Antonellilewis hamiltonMax VerstappenSingapore GP 2026

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Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP

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Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP
Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP
Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP
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Formula 1: When is the Next F1 Race After the Singapore GP 2026? Check Driver Standings Before United States GP

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