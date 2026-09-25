Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying: Check Timings, Schedule, Times, Live Streaming, TV Channel in UK, US, India and Australia

Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying: The battle for pole position will take centre stage at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday (Sep 25), with Formula 1’s qualifying session taking place a day earlier than usual. The entire race weekend at the Baku City Circuit has been moved forward to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday, September 27. Here are all the details, including qualifying timings, schedule and live streaming and TV information for viewers in the UK, US, India and Australia.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026 Date and Time

Date: Friday, September 25, 2026

Friday, September 25, 2026 Venue: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan Qualifying Start Time: 1:00 PM UK Time

1:00 PM UK Time Qualifying Start Time in India: 5:30 PM IST

5:30 PM IST Qualifying Start Time in Baku: 4:00 PM AZT

What Time Does Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Start in UK, US, India and Australia?

United Kingdom: 1:00 PM BST — Friday

1:00 PM BST — Friday US Eastern Time: 8:00 AM ET — Friday

8:00 AM ET — Friday US Central Time: 7:00 AM CT — Friday

7:00 AM CT — Friday US Mountain Time: 6:00 AM MT — Friday

6:00 AM MT — Friday US Pacific Time: 5:00 AM PT — Friday

5:00 AM PT — Friday India: 5:30 PM IST — Friday

5:30 PM IST — Friday Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane: 10:00 PM AEST — Friday

10:00 PM AEST — Friday Adelaide: 9:30 PM ACST — Friday

9:30 PM ACST — Friday Perth: 8:00 PM AWST — Friday

8:00 PM AWST — Friday New Zealand: 12:00 AM NZST — Saturday

12:00 AM NZST — Saturday South Africa: 2:00 PM SAST — Friday

2:00 PM SAST — Friday Malaysia and Singapore: 8:00 PM — Friday

8:00 PM — Friday Baku: 4:00 PM AZT — Friday

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying Schedule

Free Practice 3: 9:30 AM UK Time / 2:00 PM IST — Friday

9:30 AM UK Time / 2:00 PM IST — Friday Qualifying: 1:00 PM UK Time / 5:30 PM IST — Friday

1:00 PM UK Time / 5:30 PM IST — Friday Race: Saturday, September 26

The qualifying session is scheduled to last one hour and will determine the starting grid for Saturday’s 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Red-flag interruptions can extend the overall session duration, while the narrow castle section and limited run-off areas at the Baku City Circuit can contribute to stoppages.

Why Is Azerbaijan GP Qualifying on Friday?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend has been moved forward by one day because Sunday, September 27 is Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day. As a result, practice began on Thursday, with FP3 and qualifying taking place on Friday before Saturday’s race.

Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying: Drivers to Watch

Mercedes head into the crucial qualifying session after showing strong form on the Baku circuit. Kimi Antonelli leads the 2026 title race by 81 points, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell his nearest challenger. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is 101 points behind Antonelli in the championship standings.

Where to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying on TV and Live Streaming?

Fans should check their respective Formula 1 broadcast partners and official streaming platforms in the UK, US, India and Australia for live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session. The qualifying session begins at 1:00 PM BST in the UK, 8:00 AM ET in the US, 5:30 PM IST in India and 10:00 PM AEST in eastern Australia.