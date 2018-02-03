Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he has finally begun to strike a balance between scoring goals and contributing to the team's cause in other ways on the pitch. Lukaku, 24, began the season brightly with a brace against West Ham United on his league debut for United but went off the boil shortly after, failing to find the net in seven games between October and November.

Romelu Lukaku feels everything is starting to click for him at Manchester United, despite the midweek defeat at Tottenham, and he is on course to hit his goals target in his debut season, according to his interview on United’s official website. The Belgium international also admitted that he understands the pressure that comes with being a United striker is more than about just scoring goals and, although he has struck 18 times in all competitions already this term, he isn’t solely focused on finding the net but helping the team too.

In an exclusive interview with MUTV, the 24-year-old said he simply wants to give more between now and the end of the season as the Reds strive to win it all.”It’s started really well,” he said of his United career so far. “I think I started really well but then I had a setback for about two months where I didn’t play well. But, like the rest of the team, I’ve started 2018 really well so we have to keep going, keep working hard, improve and get results. It’s a situation where obviously I’m a striker first so I think about scoring goals, but sometimes there were moments where I was doing much more for the team, things which would benefit the team, so that’s the most important thing.The team comes first and I think I had to find the right balance between sometimes going for myself and sometimes helping the team. I think I found the right click and it’s going to benefit the team even more.

The striker is working hard towards winning the match against Huddersfield today as the team finds a sync after Alexis Sanchez joined the team. “I think it speaks for itself,” he added. “I’ve always been a goalscorer since I was a kid, so I never knew anything else. But, when you play for Manchester United, you know that the team comes first and, for me, it was also an important thing for me to come here because I wanted to play for trophies and fight for trophies and we’re still doing it. So that’s the most important thing and I’m scoring goals along the way, so it’s good.”

United will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s defeat against Tottenham when Huddersfield Town visit Old Trafford today at 8:30 PM (IST) today. Although the Terriers are currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League, Lukaku feels the Reds will be looking to avenge. “They [Huddersfield] can be dangerous – they were dangerous against us [earlier in the season] but we started really badly in that game too,” the striker said. “It’s going to be a good game but a game where it has to be a bit of revenge for us because we didn’t really turn up there, only in the second half, so this has to change. Hopefully, we can put it right.”