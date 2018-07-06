Antoine Greizmann was the hero for the French team as his side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the quarter-final match. The Atletico Madrid attacker assisted France's first goal and scored another to double their lead. Uruguay goalkeeper Muslera will be kicking himself for letting the second goal past him easily.

A rampant France cruised past a stoic Uruguay 2-0 in a quarter-final match played on Friday. With the comfortable victory, France secured a semi-final berth in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and will face either Brazil or Belgium in the next knockout match. Antoine Griezmann was the hero for France as he registered a goal and an assist to sink the South American side.

There was nothing seperating the two sides on the field in the initial 30 minutes of the game as both France and Uruguay enjoyed an equal amount possession on the ball and had a couple of opportunities at the goal.

It was in the 40th minute that Les Blues broke the deadlock. Antoine Griezmann chipped in a beautiful inside the box which defender Rafael Varane duly headed into the net leaving no chance to the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

The only promising chance for Uruguay in the first half came when Lucas Torreira floated a free kick inside the box which Martin Caceres headed towards the goal, but France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rose to the occasion and made a fantastic save to keep his side ahead in the game.

Uruguay was expected to come back stronger in the second half and pose a challenge to a rampant French team but the South Americans failed miserably. Luis Suarez was cut a frustrated figure as he tried to make things tick in France’s half but just couldn’t get the end product.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera piled more misery on his side after he let a comfortable pick let pass through his gloves. Griezmann was the man this time for France as he doubled their lead in the 61st minute.

In the final few minutes of the match, defender Jose Gimenez could be clearly seeing crying his eyes off as his team neared eventual elimination from the world cup.

France which advanced to the next stages of the tournament will now face either Brazil or Belgium in a semi-final match.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More