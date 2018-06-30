Lionel Messi and co were ousted by Mbappe-led France out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in the round of 16 match played on Saturday. It was a pulsating encounter between the two footballing giants which saw some competition till the last minute.

Argentina were crushed in the round of 16 match by France which saw the South American team ousted from the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday. Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe wreaked havoc on Argentinian defence with two superb strikes while Lionel Messi was cut a frustrated figure in the game as once again his midfielders failed to cater the Barcelona superstar. The gruelling encounter ended 4-3 to France.

It was expected to be a high-octane match between the two footballing heavyweights and the 90 minutes duly delivered that to the fans across the world. France started the game strongly by dictating the tempo of the match and effectively containing the looming threat of Lionel Messi.

To justify their dominance in the match, France deservedly went 1-0 up early in the game. A marauding run of Kylian Mbappe was stopped by Marcos Rojo when the Argentine tripped him in the box. The referee stopped the play and pointed at the penalty spot giving a chance to France to open the score.

After much struggle, Argentina ultimately got their say in the 41st minute when Angel Di Maria curled in a beautiful shot into the corner of the net. Argentina’s Mercado doubled his side’s lead with what could be a goal of the tournament. He struck a powerful half-volley on a rebound past a hapless Hugo Lloris.

However, that lead lasted real short as France once again rose to the occasion to equalise the score. In the 57th minute, Pavard drilled in a sublime strike to make it 2-2 and get his side back in the game.

Just seven minutes later, Kylian Mbappe announced himself in the game and began his barrage of attacks at the Argentinian defence. He got France ahead 3-2 with a sublime finish in the 64th minute and then killed the game for the South American giants with a fantastic shot from distance making it 4-2.

Manchester City’s spearhead Sergio Aguero tried to bring Argentina back into the game with a late goal in the dying minutes but it was too late as the referee’s final whistle sealed the fate of his side couple of minutes later.

