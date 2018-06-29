France and Argentina Live streaming India Time: Argentina and France will play the crucial match on June 30, Saturday, at 07:30 pm IST. The round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 while the live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be the main spearheads for their respective teams

France and Argentina Live streaming India Time: It will be nothing less than a superstar clash on Saturday when Argentina will lock horns with France in the first Round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup 2018. Lionel Messi’s roaring back to form in the final group match would be giving sleepless nights to France coach Didier Deschamps while he will be simultaneously praying for his team to fire all cylinders in the upcoming match.

France cruised to the round of 16 stage with much ease after registering two wins and a draw in group stages while on the other hand, Argentina stuttered in the first two games but ultimately secured qualification for advanced stages by winning the final group match.

All eyes will be on Messi and co which comprises of Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria to fire Argentina to the quarterfinals. France will be relying on the star attacking duo of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, and midfield maestro in Paul Pogba.

Where and how to catch the live stream of France vs Argentina match?

France vs Argentina will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Argentina and France?

The France vs Argentina round of 16 game will be played on June 30, Saturday at 07:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in France vs Argentina match?

France XI: Lloris; Sidibe, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Matuidi; Mbappe, Pogba, Fekir; Griezmann

Argentina XI: Armani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Mascherano, Banega, Perez; Meza, Aguero, Messi

