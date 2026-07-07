France Appeals For Michael Olise Yellow Offence After Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

The disciplinary landscape of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has descended into total anarchy. In a sensational move that expands the tournament’s ongoing officiating crisis, the French Football Federation (FFF) has formally launched an appeal to FIFA requesting the cancellation of a yellow card issued to star playmaker Michael Olise.

The drastic legal push follows hot on the heels of FIFA’s unprecedented decision to overturn a mandatory one-match ban for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. Balogun was cleared to play in the Round of 16 against Belgium after U.S. President Donald Trump and an extensive legal team directly phoned FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, exploiting Article 27 of the Disciplinary Code to place the striker’s suspension on a one-year probation.

Olise Placed on a Disciplinary Tightrope

Olise, who has been one of France’s absolute standout performers during their World Cup campaign, was cautioned deep into stoppage time during Les Bleus’ grueling 1-0 Round of 16 triumph over Paraguay. The Bayern Munich winger was booked by the match referee following a heated physical altercation with Paraguay’s Matias Galarza.

While Galarza dramatically fell to the turf clutching his face, detailed television replays clearly indicated that the initial contact from Olise was restricted to a minor tug on the opponent’s shirt. The FFF has approached world football’s governing body to rectify what they perceive as a gross and obvious officiating error.

The yellow card carries monumental consequences for Didier Deschamps’ side. It places Olise just one caution away from a mandatory suspension. Should he pick up another booking in Thursday’s high-stakes Quarter-final showdown against Morocco in Foxborough, he will be strictly barred from playing in a potential semifinal blockbuster against either Spain or Portugal.

FFF Distances Move From ‘The Trump Precedent’

Though the appeal is structurally timed alongside the American legal maneuver, French federation officials have been incredibly quick to distance their request from the political chaos surrounding the United States team. FFF insiders insist that their appeal is built purely on the individual sporting merits of Olise’s case, arguing that the booking constitutes an independent injustice that deserves to be erased.

Nevertheless, the FFF’s action highlights a dangerous tournament trend, directly validating recent warnings from European governing body UEFA that FIFA’s Balogun intervention risked completely shattering disciplinary consistency and opening the floodgates for non-stop appeals.