In the exciting 1st semifinal match of FIFA World Cup 2018, France defeated Belgium 1-0 at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia and entered the World Cup finals. The match was full of the thrill as 2 strong seeds were competing for the place in FIFA World Cup 2018 finals. Samuel Umtiti’s perfect header in the 51st minute of the match made him the hero of the day and led the team to a victory against Belgium. The Frenchmen had lifted the World Cup in 1998 and now they are eying to repeat the history.

The match was full of entertainment as both the teams tried hard to score but the strong defence avoided several shots. Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Thibaut Courtois did their job perfectly till the interval to make it a thriller.

The first half of the match did not yield any goals but in the second half, Umtiti’s header from the corner helped France to enter the 3 final in last 20 years.

Before 2018, France reached the finals in 1998 (Winner) and 2006 (Runners-up). Belgium tried hard to make a last minute come back but the team suffered their first defeat in 25 last matches. With a defeat against France, Belgium ended their Russia’s journey. France will play England or Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15, in FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia final.

