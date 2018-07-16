France beat Croatia 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup finals 2018. The finale was a goal fest as 6 goals were scored from both the sides. France's Antoine Griezmann (38), Paul Pogba (59) and Kylian Mbappe (65) emerged as the heroes for their side to lift the World Cup trophy. After the superb victory, Twitterati congratulated the new soccer world champions with heart touching posts.

France crushed Croatia 4-2 in the finals of FIFA World Cup 2018. The tournament in Russia was full of thrill, fun and entertainment as it witnessed 32 best teams competing with each other. After several nail-biting and thrilling encounters, France managed to clinch the World Cup title. Heroes of the finals were Antoine Griezmann (38), Paul Pogba (59) and Kylian Mbappe (65), who put the ball in opponent’s nets and strengthen their team to repeat the history of 1998. Although, Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic’s 18th-minute self-goal also contributed in France 4-2 victory over Croatia.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic were also present at the venue to watch the super entertaining game.

Croatia’s, who reached the World Cup finals for the first time lost the title but won hearts with their outstanding game throughout the tournament. Croats never gave up and till the last minute, they tried to hard to make a comeback.

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic (28) and Mario Mandzukic (69) showed some good moves and struck 2 goals. But the Les Bleus held the grip on the match and emerged as World Champions.

As the Frenchmen lifted the World Cup trophy, celebrations around the globe were at its best. France fans and supporters wished the team and shared their joy through Twitter posts. US President Donald Trump was also among the Tweeple to congratulate the new world soccer kings.

Here are the fans Twitters reactions after France beat Croatia 4-2:

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

What a World Cup! Croatia comes 2nd with a marvelous performance. This makes a bigger news..Congrats! God Bless.& France France France…. Victory in the World Cup makes France a greater France.Heartiest Congratulations. What a tough & interesting match, both deserve Kudos! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 16, 2018

It was a great #WorldCupFinal Congratulations to France and hard lines to Croatia. Paris must be some place tonight. 👍 — Malcolm Tucker (@gorbalsgoebbels) July 15, 2018

The French Players just love N'golo Kante. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/P5Ysve7iAn — Sports World Ghana (@sportsworldgh) July 15, 2018

"I think about 1998, when I watched a cassette tape of the WC with my father, at home, on repeat, we would watch it the entire time, the entire time. Now today I'm a world champion. I miss my father. He's watching us. I think he'd be very proud, this is for him." #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/A4ckjkr23a — Busby Bulletin (@BusbyBulletin) July 15, 2018

