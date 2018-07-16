France crushed Croatia 4-2 in the finals of FIFA World Cup 2018. The tournament in Russia was full of thrill, fun and entertainment as it witnessed 32 best teams competing with each other. After several nail-biting and thrilling encounters, France managed to clinch the World Cup title. Heroes of the finals were Antoine Griezmann (38), Paul Pogba (59) and Kylian Mbappe (65), who put the ball in opponent’s nets and strengthen their team to repeat the history of 1998. Although, Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic’s 18th-minute self-goal also contributed in France 4-2 victory over Croatia.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic were also present at the venue to watch the super entertaining game.

Croatia’s, who reached the World Cup finals for the first time lost the title but won hearts with their outstanding game throughout the tournament. Croats never gave up and till the last minute, they tried to hard to make a comeback.   

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic (28) and Mario Mandzukic (69) showed some good moves and struck 2 goals.  But the Les Bleus held the grip on the match and emerged as World Champions. 

As the Frenchmen lifted the World Cup trophy, celebrations around the globe were at its best. France fans and supporters wished the team and shared their joy through Twitter posts. US President Donald Trump was also among the Tweeple to congratulate the new world soccer kings.

Here are the fans Twitters reactions after France beat Croatia 4-2:

