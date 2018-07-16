France claimed its second World Cup victory after they thrashed Croatia 4-2 in the finals. It was a moment of emotions, excitement and celebrations across the country when fans took to the streets, expressing country's superb performance in World Cup 2018. Take a look at how the country celebrated its second World Cup victory. Photo and videos.

Making it their second world cup victory, it was a day of excitement, tension, emotions and ultimately celebrations for France when it finally beat Croatia in Football World Cup 2018 4-2 on Sunday. A super Sunday for all football fans, everybody was eyeing on the crucial 90 minutes to witness another champion in the making. France took an early lead in the game by making their first goal, leaving Croatia fans in nervous tension however faders changed Croatia levelled it, continuing the excitement, thrill in the finals of one of the most popular sport.

Hopes were high, players were pumped up and fans were upbeat when the final match began on Sunday. For Croatia, the team which had made it to the finals for the first time, was waiting to create history, it did attempt beautifully, but missed this time. They say if one has to win, the other has to lose. But it wasn’t a down moment for Croatia as reaching finals is too not a small thing. They made their fans, supporters, spectators and everyone in love with the game happy a lot of times during the tournament, so what if they lose.

Great games create great moments and records! The World Cup final 2018 saw the first ever own goal and the first-ever VAR penalty in a World Cup final. The game slipped off from Croatia’s hand when in a penalty chance, France took the lead by 4-1, making it mentally difficult for Croatia to make a comeback in the game. But the team did not gave up and neither it was meant to be. It came and raised the score by 4-2, however, couldn’t create the history. But nevertheless, reaching finals would send strong signals forever. On the other side, it was a happy day in France, which claimed its second World Cup win. Take a look at how the country celebrated after world cup victory. Photo and videos.

#WATCH: Fireworks on the streets of Paris after France 🇫🇷 beat Croatia 🇭🇷 4-2 to win the #FIFAWorldCup2018. pic.twitter.com/93Kn3ByTzF — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

#WATCH: Celebrations on the streets of Paris after France 🇫🇷 beat Croatia 🇭🇷 4-2 to win the #FIFAWorldCup2018. pic.twitter.com/HXtt5vlv9B — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

Delhi: Celebrations at French Embassy after France 🇫🇷 beat Croatia 🇭🇷 4-2 to win the #FIFAWorldCup2018. Fans say,"After 20 years France has won the title, it is indeed a proud and happy moment." pic.twitter.com/yT5OwskBPV — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

Celebrations on the streets of Paris after France 🇫🇷 beat Croatia 🇭🇷 4-2 to win the #FIFAWorldCup2018. pic.twitter.com/TkzGrUhCSD — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

The scenes in Paris when France lifted the World Cup trophy 🔥🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/el5gmpHYXp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 15, 2018

WATCH: Celebrations on the streets of Paris after France 🇫🇷 beat Croatia 🇭🇷 4-2 to win the #WorldCupFinal. pic.twitter.com/GKSL1wFlfb — MS Dhoni (@MSDhoni7__) July 15, 2018

Scenes in Paris right now, wish I was there bet it’s mental! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/itaTnpilzv — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) July 15, 2018

