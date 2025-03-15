Home
France Crush Scotland To Claim 2025 Six Nations Championship

After a frustrating loss to England in the opening rounds, France proved their resilience with emphatic victories. Their ability to adapt and execute both structured and free-flowing rugby sets them apart as Europe's premier side.

France Crush Scotland To Claim 2025 Six Nations Championship

France secured the 2025 Six Nations title


France secured the 2025 Six Nations title with a commanding victory over Scotland, because of a brace from Yoram Moefana at the Stade de France. The 32-16 triumph ensured Les Bleus reclaimed the championship for the first time since 2022, marking a dominant campaign despite missing out on a Grand Slam.

France displayed their full repertoire of skills in the third quarter, overwhelming Scotland with a mix of power and precision. Louis Bielle-Biarrey added to the historic night by scoring his eighth try of the tournament, setting a new Six Nations record. France also surpassed England’s 2001 record of 29 tries, making this championship run one for the history books.

Scotland Push France to Their Limits

Scotland, known for their fluid attacking play, tested France like no other team in the tournament. Blair Kinghorn appeared to have put Tom Jordan through for a crucial try on the stroke of halftime, but TMO intervention ruled that Kinghorn’s elbow had touched the touchline, keeping France’s narrow lead intact.

Earlier, Peato Mauvaka received a yellow card after an altercation with Scotland’s Ben White, a decision that could have been harsher given the high level of discipline expected in modern rugby. Scotland capitalized on France’s temporary numerical disadvantage, with Darcy Graham slicing through the defense for a stunning try. Finn Russell, instrumental in orchestrating Scotland’s attack, contributed with precise kicks and tactical play.

Decisive Third Quarter Powers France to Glory

Despite Scotland’s resistance, France asserted their dominance in the second half. Gaël Fickou played a key role, setting up Moefana’s first try after Thomas Ramos’ clever inside pass. With Russell and Ramos trading penalties earlier in the match, the scoreboard remained tight until France took control in the final phase.

Moefana’s second try cemented France’s lead, while their structured defensive play ensured Scotland had no way back. The crowd at Stade de France erupted in celebration as the final whistle confirmed their triumph.

France’s Resurgence in Six Nations Rugby

After a frustrating loss to England in the opening rounds, France proved their resilience with emphatic victories. Their ability to adapt and execute both structured and free-flowing rugby sets them apart as Europe’s premier side.

With this Six Nations title, France solidifies its position as a dominant force ahead of future international fixtures, sending a strong message to the rugby world. Meanwhile, Scotland, despite falling short, leaves the tournament with their attacking reputation intact, setting the stage for exciting contests in the years ahead.

