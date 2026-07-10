France Overpowers Morocco 2-0 to Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Berth

Defending tournament favorites France became the first nation to march into the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, overcoming a highly disciplined Morocco side with a clinical 2–0 victory at a packed Boston Stadium on July 9. A quickfire double in the second half from superstars Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele broke the Atlas Lions’ stubborn resistance, ending another historic African run in the final eight.

Bounou Frustrates France in Dramatic First Half

From the opening whistle, Les Bleus asserted control, deploying an aggressive 4-2-3-1 formation that put Morocco’s backline under instant pressure. Kylian Mbappe tested Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou within the first four minutes with a powerful dipping effort.

The defining moment of the first half arrived in the 25th minute. Mbappe used his electrifying pace to blast past Noussair Mazraoui on the left wing, forcing the defender into a rash, clumsy sliding tackle inside the penalty box. Referee Facundo Tello immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

However, a lengthy three-minute VAR review disrupted the pre-kick routine. When Mbappe finally stepped up in the 28th minute, Bounou cleanly anticipated the strike, diving beautifully to his left to smother a uncharacteristically hesitant penalty. Fueled by the save, Morocco held firm, restricting France to long-range efforts despite the Europeans managing a lopsided 13-1 advantage in first-half shots.

Second-Half Blitz Seals the Victory

France’s offensive persistence eventually reaped rewards in the 59th minute. After an intricate build-up in the final third, Desire Doue spotted Mbappe hovering just inside the area. The French captain picked his spot perfectly, curling a lethal right-footed finish around Issa Diop into the top corner. The strike marked Mbappe’s 20th career World Cup goal in just his 20th appearance.

Before Morocco could regroup, France delivered a decisive blow just six minutes later. Mbappe turned provider, driving deep into the box and executing an intelligent dummy run that dragged two defenders completely out of position. He unselfishly slipped the ball back to Ousmane Dembele, who drove a low, powerful strike with his weaker right foot past a diving Bounou to extend the lead to 2–0.

Though a late ankle knock to Mbappe in the 76th minute caused brief concern on the French bench, the striker later joined the post-match celebrations uninhibited. Boasting a 21-4 shot advantage at full-time, Didier Deschamps’ side cleanly shut down the closing stages, booking a Tuesday semifinal date in Arlington against either Spain or Belgium.