France vs Belgium Live streaming India Time: France will head into the highly anticipated fixture with Belgium on July 10, Tuesday at 11:30 pm India time. The semi-final can be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

The potential of a goal-fest is high, considering the attacking strength of European neighbours, France and Belgium, when they meet today in the World Cup semifinals. There was less at stake the last time these 2 went head-to-head at the World Cup, a 4-2 victory for France in the 3rd place match in 1986.

With the second youngest side at the World Cup, Les Bleus have shown no lack of confidence and this time they have another reason to be buyoed as Blaise Matuidi returns after sitting out on the suspension of his own. On the other side, the Red Devils will be without Thomas Meunier who picked up the 2nd booking against Brazil.

Both the teams are blessed with young talent, Les Bleus’ Kylian Mbappe with his blazing pace has earned him comparision with young Pele, N’Golo Kante has been stellar with the stunning Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba. Belgium’s side is blessed with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku.

Roberto Martinez’s men will take on the most spectacular tram of the tournament so far, and they may swicth to their classic 4-4-2 approach to prove that their so-called “golden generation” is justified.

Where and how to catch the live stream of France vs Belgium match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between France vs Belgium?

The France vs Belgium semi-final game will be played on July 10, Tuesday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Russia vs Croatia match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in France vs Belgium?

France: Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard; Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba; Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Vermaelen, Toby Alderweireld; Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku.

