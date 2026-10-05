France vs Belgium Predicted Line-Up: Kylian Mbappe vs Kevin De Bruyne Who Will Be on Top? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

France vs Belgium Predicted Line-Up: France will host Belgium in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France on Monday (Oct 5), with Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne set to headline the contest. Zinedine Zidane’s France remain unbeaten since his appointment but are only one point ahead of Belgium after three matches. The Red Devils will be looking to build on their convincing 3-0 victory over Turkiye. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, UEFA Nations League winner prediction, live streaming and more.

France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Match Details

Match: France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League

France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League Date: Monday, October 5, 2026

Monday, October 5, 2026 Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch France vs Belgium Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch France vs Belgium Live Streaming?

The France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match can be watched live online through the Sony LIV app and website in India.

France vs Belgium Team News

France have made an unbeaten start under Zinedine Zidane, although their opening three matches have produced mixed results. Les Bleus began with a narrow 1-0 victory over Turkiye before edging Belgium by the same scoreline. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy on Friday, with Alessandro Bastoni cancelling out France’s advantage. France will now look to return to winning ways on home soil.

Belgium will head into the rematch with confidence after defeating Turkiye 3-0 in Liege. The Red Devils have also kept clean sheets against Italy and Turkiye in their recent matches, while Kevin De Bruyne provided an influential display in the victory over Turkiye. Belgium will hope to produce another strong performance against the star-studded French side.

France vs Belgium Predicted Playing XIs

France Predicted XI: Maignan, Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert, Cherki, Da Cunha, Camavinga, Olise, Dembele, Doue.

Belgium Predicted XI: Lammens, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper, Lavia, Raskin, Lukebakio, Vanaken, Godts, De Ketelaere.

France vs Belgium Match Prediction

France will have the advantage of playing at home and possess significant attacking quality, but Belgium have shown defensive resilience and enter the contest after a convincing victory over Turkiye. With Mbappe and De Bruyne expected to play key roles, the match could be closely contested. France may have enough quality to edge Belgium once again, although the visitors are capable of making it a difficult encounter.

UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction

France remain among the leading contenders in the UEFA Nations League and their unbeaten run under Zidane has strengthened their position. Belgium, however, have demonstrated that they can challenge the French side after their strong recent performances. A victory at the Stade de France would give either team a major boost in the race for the top spot and could strengthen their hopes of progressing further in the competition.