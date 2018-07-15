France vs Croatia Live streaming India Time: France will head into the highly anticipated fixture with Croatia on July 15, Sunday at 8:30 pm India time. The semi-final can be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

After a month of high drama with 63 games, the 2018 FIFA World Cup has reached its climax as young France look to win the trophy for the 2nd time when they take on Croatia in Moscow.

It’s a final very few would have anticipated, all the stalwarts of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Lionel Messi have returned home. So have the traditional powers, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina. Instead, it’s young France spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, who face Croatian team inspired by Luka Modric, who some would argue is the finest midfielder in the world right now.

The 2018 World Cup provides France with the opportunity to join Argentina and Uruguay in winning the trophy for the 2nd time after 1998. It’s also interesting to note that Didier Deschamps was the captain back then and now he’s the coach. With France lifting the World Cup title, Deschamps can become just the 3rd man to win the trophy as a player and a manager, after Mario Zagallo and France Beckenbauer.

It is also one of the most important nights for Croatia as they enter their first ever football World Cup final. They have been relying on their world-class midfield duo of Luka Modric and Ivan Ratitic throughout the tournament and will surely hope that these 2 fire when it matters the most.

A lot will also be riding on striker Mario Mandzukic, who has proven to be difficult to defend against. He could be a cause of problem with his aerial prowess while Ivan Perisic was a threat throughout as Croatia saw off England.

“The story is different now. I can’t make comparisons, I can’t talk to them about players from 20 years ago or even 10 years ago. I am here with them to write a new page in history, a most beautiful page.” French coach, Deschamps told the press before the game of the ultimate glory match in Moscow.

Where and how to catch the live stream of France vs Croatia match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between France vs Belgium?

The France vs Croatia final game will be played on July 15, Sunday at 8:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of France vs Croatia match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in France vs Croatia?

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi; Olivier Giroud.

Croatia: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic; Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic.

