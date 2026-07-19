France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham Are Not Starting In 3rd Place Match? Here’s Why

When the official team sheets dropped ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off between France and England at the Hard Rock Stadium, a collective wave of shock rippled through football fans. The marquee names expected to spearhead the Three Lions’ quest for a bronze medal were glaringly absent from the starting XI.

England manager Thomas Tuchel raised eyebrows across the globe by dropping captain Harry Kane and superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham to the substitutes’ bench. The decision has sparked intense debate, particularly because their French counterpart, Kylian Mbappé, was named in France’s starting lineup. Here is the definitive breakdown of why England’s dynamic duo missed out on the starting XI.

The Tactical Logic: Managing Deep Tournament Fatigue

The primary driver behind Tuchel’s decision boils down to extreme physical exhaustion. The third-place play-off in Miami took place just three days after England’s emotionally draining and physically brutal 2-1 semi-final defeat against Argentina in Atlanta.

Tuchel opted to heavily rotate his squad, making seven changes to refresh a team that had given everything over the past month. While Bellingham and Kane were fully fit from a medical standpoint, the sheer volume of high-intensity minutes they accumulated made them prime candidates for rest. Tuchel elected to start Ivan Toney up front and Morgan Rogers in an advanced midfield role to inject fresh energy into the side.

Sacrificing Individual Glory for Long-Term Planning

What makes the omissions so shocking to fans is the individual context: both Kane and Bellingham entered the match with six goals apiece, squarely in the hunt for the World Cup Golden Boot. Benched, their chances of catching leaders Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi (both on eight goals) plummeted.

Pundits also pointed out the tactical contradiction in Tuchel’s lineup. While he benched Kane and Bellingham to protect them, he surprisingly chose to start Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka—both of whom had been managing documented, persistent fitness and injury concerns throughout the knockout stages.

Ultimately, the third-place match historically functions as a platform to reward fringe players who supported the squad from the sidelines. By leaving Bellingham and Kane on the bench to start, Tuchel prioritized squad depth and long-term recovery over individual milestones, trusting his reserve attackers to get the job done against Les Bleus.