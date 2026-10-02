France vs Italy Predicted Line-Up: Can Kylian Mbappe Lead France to Victory? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

France vs Italy UEFA Nations League: France will take on Italy in a heavyweight UEFA Nations League 2026-27 clash at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday, October 2. Les Bleus have made a perfect start to their League A Group 1 campaign with two wins from two matches, while Italy bounced back from their opening defeat to Belgium with a 4-1 victory over Turkey. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

France vs Italy UEFA Nations League Match Details

Match: France vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2026-27

France vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Friday, October 2, 2026 Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis (Paris area), France

Stade de France, Saint-Denis (Paris area), France Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch France vs Italy Live on TV?

The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch France vs Italy Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match live on the Sony Liv App.

France vs Italy Team News

France have won both of their opening Nations League matches, defeating Turkey 1-0 before securing a victory over Belgium in Brussels. Zinedine Zidane could make further changes with France playing four competitive matches in the space of 11 days. Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba are unavailable, while Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury while scoring against Turkey. Ousmane Dembele could therefore lead the attack.

Italy began Roberto Mancini’s second spell as head coach with a 2-0 defeat to Belgium but responded emphatically by beating Turkey 4-1. Pio Esposito scored Italy’s fourth goal in that match and is expected to remain in contention alongside his brother Sebastiano. Mateo Retegui was not called up, while Giacomo Raspadori is injured. Nicolo Barella, Honest Ahanor and Gianluca Mancini could return to contention for the Azzurri.

France vs Italy Predicted Playing XIs

France Predicted XI: Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Jeremy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert, Rayan Cherki, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue.

Italy Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Michael Kayode, Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Barella, Nicolo Fagioli, Sandro Tonali, Sebastiano Esposito, Pio Esposito, Andrea Cambiaghi.

France vs Italy Match Prediction

France have won both of their opening Group 1 matches and sit top of the table with six points, while Italy have three points after recovering from their opening defeat with a 4-1 win over Turkey. France have also won seven consecutive matches against Belgium, while their recent head-to-head record against Italy stands at four wins and two defeats since Italy’s 2006 World Cup final victory. Italy showed improved attacking form against Turkey, but France’s strong start under Zidane and home advantage could see Les Bleus secure another victory.