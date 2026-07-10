France vs Morocco: Bollywood Actress Nora Fatehi Cheers For Atlas Lions As They Crash Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH Video

France vs Morocco: France made it to the third FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in a row as they defeated Morocco in Boston. Les Bleus scored twice thanks to both Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele finding the back of the net. However, what caught the eyes of many Indian fans was Nora Fatehi attending the game, showing her support for the Atlas Lions as they crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The popular Bollywood actress has been rumoured to be dating Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. While Bounou made multiple saves, including denying Mbappe from the penalty spot, his team could not score a single goal as they lost to the 2022 World Cup runner-up.

France vs Morocco: Nora Fatehi cheers for Atlas Lions







As Morocco crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 2-0 loss to France in the quarter-finals, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share her reactions live from the stadium. The Bollywood actress shared multiple Instagram stories up until the moment Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal. She particularly posted a couple of stories just appreciating her rumoured boyfriend, Yassine Bounou, who is the Moroccan goalkeeper.

Fatehi shared that she got to the stadium at the moment Bounou saved the penalty from Kylian Mbappe. The goalkeeper for the African nation made some great saves, but despite his valiant efforts, the AFCON champions crashed out of the tournament.

France vs Morocco: Atlas Lions crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026

With Morocco’s defeat to France in the quarter-finals, there is no African team remaining in the competition. Earlier in the Round of 16, Argentina defeated Egypt in a stunning comeback victory for the defending champions, which saw Lionel Messi’s side win 3-2 after conceding two goals.

Nora Fatehi – Yassine Bounou rumoured relationship

Nora Fatehi and Yassine Bounou have been rumoured to be in a relationship and dating each other. The rumours about the two dating each other were made public in late May 2026 when numerous entertainment sources mentioned that Nora Fatehi and Yassine Bounou had been catching up in the popular Casablanca’s (a city in Morocco) Ain Diab district. The purported sighting was soon shared on social media as fans brought up the pair wearing similar outfits and online conversations as likely evidence of them being together. Neither Bounou nor Fatehi responded to the rumours. But the quietness only resulted in even louder speculations as gossip accounts kept on circulating different theories about the duo for the next few weeks.

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