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Home > Sports News > France vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Hat-Trick Powers Les Bleus to 4-1 Win, Top Spot in Group I

France vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Hat-Trick Powers Les Bleus to 4-1 Win, Top Spot in Group I

Ousmane Dembele struck a stunning hat-trick as France defeated Norway 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Kylian Mbappe provided two assists, helping Les Bleus top Group I, while Norway, without Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, finished second.

France defeated Norway 4-1 in final group stage game. Image Credit: X/@equipedefrance
France defeated Norway 4-1 in final group stage game. Image Credit: X/@equipedefrance

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 03:22 IST

Norway national football team vs France national football team: Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick as his merciless, already-qualified France team defeated Norway 4-1 on Friday to take first place in World Cup Group I. The 2018 global champions and 2022 runners-up entered the tournament’s knockout stage with a bounce thanks to the winger’s three goals in only 25 minutes during the first half. In honor of coach Didier Deschamps, who flew home from the United States to attend his mother’s funeral, the French players had pledged to strive for victory.

Les Bleus – like Norway – had made sure of a place in the Round of 32 before Friday’s clash but wanted to top the group to take advantage of a lighter travel schedule offered by the tournament’s North American criss-crossing route map. 

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Their task was made easier by Norway coach Stale Solbakken’s decision to rest all but one of the players who started against Senegal earlier this week, including goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard. France went on the attack from the kickoff. Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to be challenging Haaland for the World Cup’s Golden Boot top scorer award, slammed an angled shot off the bar with barely 20 seconds on the clock.

Norway vs France: Kylian Mbappe provides two assists to Ousmane Dembele 

Six minutes later Mbappe swept a glorious cross-field pass to Dembele who cut inside and then outside a defender before blasting an angled shot past goalkeeper Egil Selvik. Mbappe fed Dembele again in the 20th minute and the Paris St-Germain forward gained a yard of space against his marker once again to score with a dipping shot.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thelo Aasgard scores a consolation goal for Norway before Dembele completes hat-trick

Norway pulled a goal back almost immediately through Thelo Aasgaard before Dembele became only the third France player to score a World Cup hat-trick – after Just Fontaine and Mbappe – by curling a low shot into the bottom corner in the 32nd. It was the second-earliest hat-trick ever scored at a World Cup, behind Erich Probst who got three goals for Austria in 1954 against Czechoslovakia after 24 minutes. Jorgen Strand Larsen blew a chance to get Norway back into the game early in the second half when his soft penalty was saved by Mike Maignan.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Desire Doue scores fourth goal for France

Winger Oscar Bobb forced Maignan into another save as the Scandinavians exposed some vulnerability in their opponents’ back line before Desire Doue got France’s fourth with a header from a cross by substitute Bradley Barcola in the dying moments. 

By finishing top of Group I, France are likely to meet Sweden in the first knockout round of the tournament. As runners-up, Norway will play Ivory Coast.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

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France vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Hat-Trick Powers Les Bleus to 4-1 Win, Top Spot in Group I
Tags: Erling HaalandFIFA World Cup 2026France Football TeamFrance vs NorwayKylian MbappeNorway football teamNorway vs FranceOusmane Dembele

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France vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Hat-Trick Powers Les Bleus to 4-1 Win, Top Spot in Group I
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