France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Bihar road accident Anurag Kashyap sonakshi sinha Behesht-e Zahra cemetery Legal Trouble bjp Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 as Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive penalty. Les Bleus overcame a resilient Paraguay side to book a quarterfinal clash with Morocco, while Mbappe continued his remarkable World Cup scoring run.

France beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up a quarter-final clash against Morocco. Image Credit: ANI
France beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up a quarter-final clash against Morocco. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 05:38 IST

Paraguay national football team vs France national football team: France battled their way out of a difficult match against Paraguay to secure a 1-0 victory on Saturday, setting up a World Cup quarterfinal matchup with Morocco. Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty kick in the second half. Mbappe’s 19th World Cup goal in as many games guaranteed that neither Cape Verde’s near-miracle against Argentina the day before nor Paraguay’s shocking elimination of four-time winners Germany would happen again, as France prevailed in a match that their opponents frequently drove into muddy seas.

France makes key change to starting XI

Despite Aurelien Tchouameni’s last-gasp withdrawal with a muscle injury, France looked prepared for the scrap, dominating the ball before turning frustration into urgency after the break to set up a repeat of their semi-final against Morocco four years ago. France made one change from the side who beat Sweden 3-0, with Manu Kone replacing the injured Tchouameni alongside Adrien Rabiot in midfield, while Paraguay set up in a defensive 5-4-1. 

You Might Be Interested In

Goalless first half in a hot Philly afternoon

With temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius (102.2°F), France found clear openings hard to come by against a Paraguay side who defended ruggedly. Neither side managed a shot on target before the break, with Rabiot, Kone and Ousmane Dembele all trying their luck without reward, while Julio Enciso offered Paraguay’s lone threat at the other end.

Kylian Mbappe scores 7th goal to win for France; Equals Lionel Messi



For France, it was turning into a test of patience, but they pressed on after the interval and finally broke through when substitute Desire Doue, on for Bradley Barcola, was tripped in the box by Diego Gomez.

After a VAR review, referee Ilgiz Tantashev awarded the penalty and Mbappe coolly converted in the 70th minute, wrongfooting Orlando Gill for his seventh goal of the tournament, putting him level with Lionel Messi and one behind the Argentine talisman in the all-time list.

Paraguay turn aggressive in final minutes of the clash

Nerves crept in when Mike Maignan was finally called into action in the 90th minute, making his first save of the game as Paraguay, provocative until the end and hunting for fouls around the box, tried to turn the final minutes into chaos. France then faced another sweaty spell in stoppage time after Mbappe was denied twice in quick succession by Gill, leaving Les Bleus to close out the win the hard way.

Kylian Mbappe shares his opinion on aggressive football by Paraguay

“We knew what kind of match we were going to have. If we have to get our hands dirty, we can do that. We can play ugly football. They thought we would turn up in tuxedos, but we were there,” said Mbappe. “Even at that game, we were better than them. That’s their football — there is no right or wrong way to play the game. They tried to get at us that way, but we won.”

Also Read: Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

RELATED News

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina Crashes Out In Massive Upsets

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India T20I Debut; Madan Lal Backs Teen Star to Emulate Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Highlights: Jacob Bethell Powers England to Victory, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India Debut

LATEST NEWS

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Highlights: Jacob Bethell Powers England to Victory, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India Debut

Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic

BJP Leader’s Fortuner Rams Into Scooty, Kills Two Women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates

What Inspired Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Gayatri Mantra-Kalma Artwork? Here Is The Full Story

Why Is Iran Preparing Thousands of Graves Amid Khamenei Funeral?

Akanksha Chamola Reveals She Had Relationships With Women Before Marriage On Lock Upp, Here Is What She Said

Australia Investigates Online Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead of Melbourne Visit

Rajpal Yadav In Fresh Legal Trouble? Priyanka Chopra’s Ex-Manager Files Cheque Bounce Case

‘Kill Me to Stop Me’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Rebel TMC Leaders, Calls Them ‘Traitors’

France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals
France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals
France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals
France vs Paraguay Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Sends France Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

QUICK LINKS