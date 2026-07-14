France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Today’s Semifinal? Latest Injury Update on Les Bleus Striker

The tension has reached a boiling point as European heavyweights France and Spain prepare for a high-voltage, mouth-watering semifinal clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster showdown, the biggest question on the minds of football fans worldwide has finally been answered: Will French captain and talismanic superstar Kylian Mbappé be fit to lead Les Bleus onto the pitch?

Kylian Mbappe Injury Update

France manager Didier Deschamps has put all lingering anxieties to rest by confirming that Mbappé is “100%” fit and ready to play. The Real Madrid forward triggered mass concern when he was substituted with 15 minutes remaining during France’s clinical 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco, having picked up a painful ankle knock. Speculation intensified when Mbappé trained away from the main group on Monday. However, Deschamps quickly played down the drama.

“Kylian is fine,” Deschamps reassured reporters. “He trained. He has the right, like others, to do 15 minutes instead of 20 on a drill.”

The Golden Boot Battle and the Yamal Duel

Mbappé’s presence is a monumental boost for France, especially as he is locked in a fierce, tournament-defining battle for the prestigious Golden Boot. The 27-year-old has been in staggering form, contributing to at least one goal in every single match this summer. He currently tops the scoring charts with eight goals, sitting just ahead of legendary rival Lionel Messi—who has also scored eight times but trails on the assists tiebreaker.

Beyond individual honors, the match serves up a generational duel between Mbappé and Spain’s sensational teenager Lamine Yamal. Both teams have enjoyed remarkably flawless campaigns, advancing to the final four without ever trailing their opponents in any match. With a spot in the World Cup final on the line against either Argentina or England, having a fully fit Mbappé ensures that France is armed with their most lethal weapon when they collide with La Roja in Dallas.