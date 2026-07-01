LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

France vs Sweden Match Report: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as clinical Les Bleus cruise to a dominant 3-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16. Photo X
France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 07:32 IST

France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Didier Deschamps’ France national football team continued their imperious march with a convincing 3-0 victory against Sweden on June 30. The Bleus imposed their rhythm on this high-stakes Round of 32 match at the New York New Jersey Stadium in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, limiting a defensively organised Swedish unit to rare counter-attacks.

France were sharp from the first whistle, moving the ball nicely through the midfield pivot of Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot. For most of the first half, Sweden defended in a low block, in a 3-4-3 formation, with Victor Lindelof scrambling away dangerous deliveries. But the relentless pressure from the French finally came good just before the break. Talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, latching onto a slick pass to smash the ball past Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and give France a well-deserved lead heading into the break.

You Might Be Interested In

Any hopes of the Swedes mounting a second half comeback were quickly snuffed out just seven minutes after the restart. Young forward Bradley Barcola kept up his fine tournament form, finding himself in the right place to slot home a beautiful team goal in the 52nd minute. The second cushion goal saw Sweden push further forward, committing more players, and leaving space for the dangerous Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise to exploit.

Sweden brought on Taha Ali and Besfort Zeneli as fresh legs to try and turn their fortunes around. And even with the attacking changes, the Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres partnership was largely starved of service against a rock-solid French central defensive partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

The last nail in the coffin came in the 73rd minute as Mbappe struck again to bag his second of the evening, sealing a dominant 3-0 scoreline beautifully. With the game safely put to bed Deschamps used his bench strength handing out useful knockout minutes to squad players such as Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and veteran defender Theo Hernandez.

Title-favourites France booked their place in the Round of 16 with ease in a flawless tactical display. In the meantime, a brave Sweden team exits the tournament with their heads held high after a valiant run against the absolute best in the world.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16
Tags: Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026Bradley Barcola goal France World Cup 2026Didier Deschamps France tactics SwedenFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout results todayFrance national football team highlightsFrance Round of 16 qualification matchFrance vs Sweden 3-0 match reportKylian Mbappe goals vs Sweden World CupNew York New Jersey Stadium match resultsSweden eliminated from World Cup 2026

RELATED News

Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

India vs England 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In First Match vs England? Captain Shreyas Iyer Provides Major Update On Team Selection

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Beth Mooney And Spinners Star as Australia Reach Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final With Dominant Win

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

LATEST NEWS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Windfall Tax Revised: Govt Raises Petrol Export Duty, Cuts Diesel and ATF Levies

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks

Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

Big Relief for Jet Airways Employees as NCLAT Rejects SBI Appeal on PF and Gratuity Payments

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Kate Cross and Alex Hartley Accuse ICC of Favouring India, Reveal Death Threats After Semi-Final Schedule Row

Jasmin Bhasin Terminal Ileitis Update: ‘I’m Still Not Out of the Danger Zone’ Actor Returns To India For Treatment

SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here

Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Queen 2 Shoot, Shares BTS Photo From Sets

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16
France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16
France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16
France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

QUICK LINKS