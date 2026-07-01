France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Didier Deschamps’ France national football team continued their imperious march with a convincing 3-0 victory against Sweden on June 30. The Bleus imposed their rhythm on this high-stakes Round of 32 match at the New York New Jersey Stadium in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, limiting a defensively organised Swedish unit to rare counter-attacks.

France were sharp from the first whistle, moving the ball nicely through the midfield pivot of Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot. For most of the first half, Sweden defended in a low block, in a 3-4-3 formation, with Victor Lindelof scrambling away dangerous deliveries. But the relentless pressure from the French finally came good just before the break. Talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, latching onto a slick pass to smash the ball past Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and give France a well-deserved lead heading into the break.

Any hopes of the Swedes mounting a second half comeback were quickly snuffed out just seven minutes after the restart. Young forward Bradley Barcola kept up his fine tournament form, finding himself in the right place to slot home a beautiful team goal in the 52nd minute. The second cushion goal saw Sweden push further forward, committing more players, and leaving space for the dangerous Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise to exploit.

Sweden brought on Taha Ali and Besfort Zeneli as fresh legs to try and turn their fortunes around. And even with the attacking changes, the Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres partnership was largely starved of service against a rock-solid French central defensive partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

The last nail in the coffin came in the 73rd minute as Mbappe struck again to bag his second of the evening, sealing a dominant 3-0 scoreline beautifully. With the game safely put to bed Deschamps used his bench strength handing out useful knockout minutes to squad players such as Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and veteran defender Theo Hernandez.

Title-favourites France booked their place in the Round of 16 with ease in a flawless tactical display. In the meantime, a brave Sweden team exits the tournament with their heads held high after a valiant run against the absolute best in the world.