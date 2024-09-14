Home
Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk became the second-youngest player to score a T20I half-century for his country on Friday.

The young, hard-hitting top-order batter achieved this feat during Australia’s second T20I against England in Cardiff. McGurk scored 50 off just 31 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 161.29, and he reached his half-century at 22 years and 155 days old.

After a difficult start to his T20I career in the recently concluded T20I series against England, where he managed only 16 runs across three innings, this innings has marked a breakthrough for the batter.

MUST READ | Phil Salt Lauds Liam Livingstone For His ‘Incredible Performance’ With The Bat Against Australia

Former opener David Warner remains the youngest Australian to score a T20I fifty, having made 89 off 43 balls against South Africa in January 2009, at 22 years and 76 days old. That was Warner’s international debut, where he took on the likes of Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis, and Johan Botha with an aggressive approach that became his trademark in later years.

In the match, England won the toss and elected to bowl. Openers Matthew Short (28 off 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Travis Head (31 off 14 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put together a 52-run opening stand.

While Australia struggled to form larger partnerships, notable contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 31 balls), Josh Inglis (42 off 26 balls, with five fours and a six), and a late cameo from Aaron Hardie (20* off nine balls, with two fours and a six) lifted Australia to 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Brydon Carse (2/26) and Liam Livingstone (2/16) were the standout bowlers for England.

In pursuit of 194, England’s captain Phil Salt (39 off 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) led with intent, though his side lost early wickets and found themselves at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Livingstone (87 off 47 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Jacob Bethell (44 off 24 balls, with four fours and three sixes) steered England to a three-wicket victory with an over to spare.

Livingstone was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance.

ALSO READ | Kansas Jayhawks Face UNLV Rebels in Week 3 Showdown; A Rematch of Last Year’s High-Scoring Bowl Game

