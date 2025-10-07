LIVE TV
Freddie Freeman and four-run inning lift Dodgers to 2-0 NLDS edge on Phillies

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 08:36:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME TWO OF NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES BETWEEN PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES AND LOS ANGELES DODGERS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 6, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: Blake Snell allowed one hit over six shutout innings and Will Smith delivered a two-run single during a four-run seventh as the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Monday (October 6) night in Game Two of the National League Division Series. Snell (2-0) struck out nine and walked four to help the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Teoscar Hernandez had two hits and Roki Sasaki registered the final out for Los Angeles, which will look to complete a three-game sweep at home on Wednesday. Edmundo Sosa's soft single to center with two outs in the fifth was Philadelphia's lone hit off Snell. Nick Castellanos had a two-run double for the Phillies. Los Angeles reliever Blake Treinen entered in the ninth with the Dodgers leading 4-1, and he didn't fare well. Alec Bohm led off with a single to center, and J.T. Realmuto followed with a double to left. Castellanos reached for an outside sweeper and plopped it into left for the double to bring Philadelphia within one. Alex Vesia entered, and Bryson Stott's bid for a sacrifice bunt was foiled when Max Muncy threw to third and Mookie Betts tagged out Castellanos. Pinch hitter Harrison Bader followed with a single to left, and then Max Kapler bounced into a fielder's choice to leave runners on the corners with two outs. Sasaki replaced Vesia, and he retired Trea Turner on a grounder to second for his second save of the postseason. Philadelphia's Jesus Luzardo (0-1) pitched six-plus strong innings and was charged with two runs, three hits and one walk. He struck out five. Luzardo retired 17 straight Dodgers before running into trouble in the seventh. Teoscar Hernandez lined a leadoff single to center, and Freddie Freeman followed with a well-hit double to right. Luzardo exited in favor of Orion Kerkering. One out later, Enrique Hernandez hit a grounder to shortstop, and Teoscar Hernandez slid in safely ahead of Turner's throw to break the scoreless tie. The bases were loaded with two outs when Smith laced a first-pitch sweeper into left-center to drive in two and made it 3-0. Matt Strahm was summoned to face Shohei Ohtani, who ripped a single to right to drive in Muncy to complete the four-run uprising. The Phillies got on the board in the eighth as Kepler hit a one-out triple to right off Emmet Sheehan and scored on Turner's single to center. Sheehan struck out Kyle Schwarber and retired Bryce Harper on a fly to center to end the inning. Philadelphia threatened against Snell in the sixth. Turner and Schwarber drew one-out walks before Snell struck out Harper. Bohm followed with a bouncer to third, and Miguel Rojas raced to the bag and slid headfirst to touch it just before Turner arrived, ending the inning. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:36 AM IST
QUICK LINKS