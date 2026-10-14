FREE Live Channel IND vs WI 4th T20I: When and Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 4th T20 Match Live In TV and Mobile

India vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE: India will enter the contest with a 2-1 lead in the series and will look to seal the series with another victory. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the hosts will rely on batting options such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav will also be among the players to watch.

West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, must win the fourth T20I to keep the five-match series alive and force a decider. The visitors will look to their aggressive batters, including Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford, while Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph will be important to their bowling plans.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

Match: India vs West Indies, 4th T20I

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST | 1:30 PM GMT

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Free Live

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans with access to DD Free Dish can also watch the match free on DD Sports, offering a free television viewing option without a paid Star Sports subscription.

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Online viewing access and subscription requirements may depend on the applicable JioHotstar plan.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Cricket fans can follow the match through the following platforms:

JioHotstar App

JioHotstar Website

Star Sports Network

DD Sports (DD Free Dish)

Smart TVs supporting JioHotstar

Android and iOS devices

Fans looking for a free television option can check the DD Sports broadcast on DD Free Dish. Online streaming terms may vary depending on the user’s subscription and access.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Streaming FREE TV Channel

For viewers searching for a free TV channel, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is the free television option listed for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, October 14.

Viewers should check the latest programme schedule and local availability before the match.

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I In Other Countries?

United States and Canada: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean

Australia: Fox Cricket

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Middle East and North Africa: CricLife

When Is India vs West Indies 4th T20I?

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT).

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will aim to secure the series, while West Indies need a victory to take the contest into a fifth match.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain and WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer and Amir Jangoo.