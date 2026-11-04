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Home > Sports News > FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI LIVE: India and New Zealand will begin their three-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, free TV viewing options, live streaming and broadcast details.

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 07:29 IST

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI LIVE: Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to carry their form into the 50-over format after an entertaining T20I series against New Zealand. The visitors will rely on experienced batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, while Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will be key players to watch.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will aim to make the most of home conditions. Tom Latham, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will be central to the hosts’ batting plans, while Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith could play important roles with the ball.

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With both sides using the series to build towards future international tournaments, the opening ODI will offer an early opportunity to assess their combinations and preparations.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026
Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Time: 7:30 AM IST | 2:00 AM GMT
Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. For viewers looking for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is the option to check, subject to confirmation of the match’s broadcast schedule.

Viewers with a compatible DD Free Dish setup should check the latest DD Sports programme listing before the match to confirm availability.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can check the following platforms for coverage:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

  • Sony Sports Network

  • DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to confirmed television coverage

SonyLIV is the digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network is the television broadcaster. Online access may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers seeking a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is a television option to check. Free-to-air television coverage and online streaming availability are separate, so viewers should confirm the latest listings before the match.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI LIVE: Free TV Channel

For fans searching for a free channel to watch the opening ODI, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is worth checking, although free-to-air coverage of this particular match should be confirmed through the latest official schedule.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4. Viewers can also follow the live action through Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV, subject to their television or streaming access.

Where To Watch New Zealand vs India 1st ODI In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Check local listings for the confirmed television and streaming broadcaster.

United States and Canada: Check local cricket broadcaster listings for the confirmed coverage and streaming options.

Fans outside India should verify their local broadcast schedules and digital availability before the match, as rights and access may vary by territory.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert and Kyle Jamieson.

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FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
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FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

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FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

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