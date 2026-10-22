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Home > Sports News > FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: India and New Zealand will face each other in the opening match of their five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, free TV viewing options, live streaming and broadcast details.

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 12:16 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will look to begin their overseas T20I campaign with a victory against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand. The visitors will rely on batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, while Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be among the players to watch.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of their home conditions. Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips provide the hosts with considerable batting firepower, while their pace attack could pose a challenge for India at Hagley Oval.

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With India holding a 17-11 advantage in the teams’ T20I head-to-head record, the opening match will offer both sides an opportunity to establish early momentum in the five-match series.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026
Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026
Time: 12:30 PM IST | 7:00 AM GMT
Local Time: 8:00 PM NZDT
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. For viewers looking for a free television option, the match will be available on DD Sports 1.0 via DD Free Dish.

Viewers with a compatible DD Free Dish setup can tune in to DD Sports 1.0 to follow the opening match without needing a paid sports television subscription. Fans should check the latest channel schedule and availability before the match.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can check the following platforms for coverage:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

  • Sony Sports Network

  • DD Sports 1.0 on DD Free Dish

The SonyLIV app and website are listed as the digital streaming platforms for the series. Online access may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers seeking a free option, DD Sports 1.0 on DD Free Dish provides a television alternative. This is separate from online streaming, where subscription and access conditions may apply.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Free TV Channel

For those searching for a free channel to watch the opening T20I, DD Sports 1.0 on DD Free Dish is the key option in India.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 22. Viewers should confirm the channel listing and broadcast schedule before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, with free-to-air coverage potentially available through Three or Sky Open, subject to the confirmed schedule.

United States and Canada: Willow TV, subject to the applicable broadcast schedule.

Fans outside India should check their local broadcaster’s schedule and streaming availability before the match.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne and Blair Tickner.

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FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
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FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

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FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

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