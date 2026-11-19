India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE: India will face a challenging test against New Zealand in the opening match of the series. The visitors are currently fourth in the World Test Championship standings and will be eager to strengthen their position with a positive result. India have not won a Test series in New Zealand since 2009 and will be determined to end that wait under Gill’s leadership.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will enter the contest with confidence after defeating England 2-1 in their previous Test series in England. Led by Tom Latham, the hosts have an experienced batting line-up featuring Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Their pace attack, spearheaded by Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, could pose a significant challenge to the Indian batters.

The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, a venue traditionally known for assisting fast bowlers. The green surface and windy conditions could make batting difficult, particularly during the opening sessions. India will need their top order to negotiate the early movement, while New Zealand will look to exploit home conditions with their pace attack.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 3:30 AM IST | 10:00 PM GMT (November 18)

Local Time: 11:00 AM NZDT

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Test Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 65

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 16

Draw: 27

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft and Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers searching for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check for free-to-air cricket coverage. Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish connection can watch matches carried by the channel without purchasing a separate pay-TV subscription. However, viewers should check the latest DD Sports broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match will be telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the opening Test on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the channel’s live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish can be checked for free-to-air television coverage, subject to the match being included in its broadcast schedule.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the first Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.