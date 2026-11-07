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Home > Sports News > FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: India and New Zealand will face each other in the second ODI of their series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, free TV viewing options, live streaming and broadcast details.

FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 08:12 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: Led by Shubman Gill, India will aim to extend their advantage after winning the opening ODI by five wickets in Auckland. Experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial to India’s batting plans, while Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Axar Patel will also have important roles to play.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Will Young, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will be among the key players for the hosts, while Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith will lead their bowling attack.

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With India holding a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, the Wellington encounter presents an opportunity for the visitors to strengthen their position. However, rain could influence proceedings, with showers forecast during the day.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM IST | 2:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Nick Kelly, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish will also provide live coverage of the match. This allows cricket fans with a compatible DD Free Dish connection to watch the contest without purchasing a separate pay-TV subscription.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

  • Sony Sports Network

  • DD Sports via DD Free Dish for free-to-air television coverage

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match on television. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish provides an alternative to paid television and digital streaming services.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the second ODI can tune in to DD Sports on DD Free Dish.

The free-to-air television coverage offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 7, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.

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FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
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FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

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FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

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