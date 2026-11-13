FREE Live IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE: India will look to maintain their advantage in the ongoing ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth match. The visitors will have a different leadership combination for the remaining two games, with Shreyas Iyer replacing Shubman Gill as captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial to India’s batting plans, while Ishan Kishan is expected to take up wicketkeeping duties following KL Rahul’s departure.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of their home conditions and bounce back against the visitors. Led by Mitchell Santner, the hosts will have several new faces in their squad, including Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Nick Kelly and Dean Foxcroft. The return of experienced fast bowler Matt Henry will also strengthen their bowling options.

The fourth ODI will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where India will hope for a full 50-over contest after rain disrupted the previous match in Hamilton. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM local time in New Zealand, corresponding to 7:30 AM IST in India.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM IST | 2:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay and Brett Randell.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check for free-to-air cricket coverage. Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish connection can watch matches carried by the channel without purchasing a separate pay-TV subscription. However, viewers should check the latest DD Sports broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular ODI will be telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the channel’s live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish can be checked for free-to-air television coverage, subject to the match being included in its broadcast schedule.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the fourth ODI can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

The fourth ODI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on Friday, November 13, with the toss expected ahead of the start of play.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.