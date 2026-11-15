FREE Live IND vs NZ 5th ODI Match: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE: India will look to finish their New Zealand tour on a high after suffering a heavy defeat in the fourth ODI. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors will be keen to bounce back, with experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to play crucial roles. The match also presents an opportunity for India to register a bilateral ODI series victory away from home.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to level the series and avoid a home series defeat. Mitchell Santner will lead the hosts, who have been forced to make several changes because of injuries and players joining the Test squad. Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Will Young will be among the key players to watch.

The fifth ODI will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM local time in New Zealand, corresponding to 7:30 AM IST in India. New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM IST | 2:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Thakur.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert (WK), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy and Matthew Fisher.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 5th ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers searching for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check for free-to-air cricket coverage. Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish connection can watch matches carried by the channel without purchasing a separate pay-TV subscription. However, viewers should check the latest DD Sports broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular ODI will be telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the series finale on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the channel’s live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish can be checked for free-to-air television coverage, subject to the match being included in its broadcast schedule.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the fifth ODI can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

The fifth ODI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 15, with the toss already completed. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 5th ODI In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.