FREE Live IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE: Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will look to finish their New Zealand tour on a strong note after securing the series. The visitors have several players to watch, including Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, while Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be important options in the bowling department.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will aim to end the series with a win on home soil. Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will be central to their batting plans, while Michael Bracewell and the hosts’ pace attack will look to challenge India’s lineup at Seddon Park.

With the final T20I marking the end of a busy run of matches for both sides, the contest offers New Zealand a chance to finish on a positive note and India an opportunity to test their combinations before shifting focus to the upcoming ODI series.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM IST | 7:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 8:00 PM NZDT

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Auqib Nabi, Kumar Kushagra and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers looking for a free television option can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to confirmation in the official broadcast schedule.

Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish setup should check the latest DD Sports channel listing to confirm whether the match is available. This option allows viewers to watch eligible free-to-air coverage without a paid sports television subscription.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the final T20I on their smartphones, tablets, computers or smart TVs can check the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports on DD Free Dish for television viewing, subject to the broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the digital streaming platform for the series in India. Online viewing may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan and access conditions.

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is worth checking for television coverage. However, free TV availability does not automatically mean the match will be available free online.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE: Free TV Channel

Viewers searching for a free channel to watch the fifth T20I can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to the confirmed schedule and match availability.

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 1. Fans should verify the latest channel listing before the game to avoid missing the start.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20I In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air availability through Three or Sky Open should be checked against the confirmed broadcast schedule.

United States and Canada: Willow TV, subject to local broadcast arrangements and the applicable schedule.

Fans watching from outside India should check their local broadcaster’s listings and streaming services for confirmation of coverage, subscription requirements and match timings.