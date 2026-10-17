FREE Live IND vs WI 5th T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

India vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE: Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will look to use their home advantage to clinch the series. The hosts will rely on batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, while Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav will be among the players to watch. India have also added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad, with his participation dependent on his recovery.

West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, will look to finish the tour with a series victory. Hope has been among the leading performers with the bat, scoring 261 runs in the T20I series, while Sherfane Rutherford has contributed 221 runs. However, rain could affect the series decider, with showers forecast around match time in Bengaluru.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST | 1:30 PM GMT

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Series Status: Level at 2-2

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Free Live Telecast

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Viewers looking for a free television option can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, which was listed as the free-to-air viewing option for the series.

Fans should check the latest broadcast schedule and channel availability before the match, particularly if rain affects the start time.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth T20I through the following platforms:

JioHotstar app

JioHotstar website

Star Sports Network

DD Sports on DD Free Dish

Smart TVs supporting JioHotstar

Android and iOS devices compatible with the streaming app

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Online viewing access and subscription requirements may vary depending on the applicable plan.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE Streaming: Free TV Channel

For viewers searching for a free TV channel, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is the free television option listed for the India vs West Indies series.

The fifth T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 17. Viewers should confirm the latest DD Sports programme schedule and local availability before the match.

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I In Other Countries?

United States and Canada: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean

Australia: Fox Cricket

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Middle East and North Africa: CricLife

Rain Threat Over India vs West Indies 5th T20I

Rain could play a role in the series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru has experienced showers in the days leading up to the match, and the forecast indicates a possibility of further rain around the scheduled start.

The stadium is known for its drainage facilities, which could help ground staff resume play if conditions improve. However, the actual start time and the number of overs played will depend on the weather and ground conditions.

With the series tied at 2-2, both teams will hope for sufficient playing time to determine the winner.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain and WK), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson and Kamil Pooran.