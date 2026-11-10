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Home > Sports News > FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: India and New Zealand will face each other in the third ODI of their series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, but the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, free TV viewing options, live streaming and broadcast details.

FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 09:19 IST

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to continue their impressive run in the ongoing ODI series against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial to India’s batting plans, while Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Axar Patel will also have important roles to play.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their home conditions and challenge the visitors at Seddon Park. Will Young, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will be among the key players for the hosts, while Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith will lead their bowling attack.

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The third ODI witnessed a delay before the start, with a wet outfield preventing the toss from taking place at the originally scheduled time. Following an inspection, the officials confirmed that the toss would take place at 9:00 AM IST (4:30 PM local time), with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST (5:00 PM local time).

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Original Time: 7:30 AM IST | 2:00 AM GMT

Revised Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST | 3:30 AM GMT

Revised Start Time: 9:30 AM IST | 4:00 AM GMT

Local Toss Time: 4:30 PM NZDT

Local Start Time: 5:00 PM NZDT

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell and Nick Kelly.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for a free television option, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check for free-to-air cricket coverage. Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish connection can watch matches carried by the channel without purchasing a separate pay-TV subscription. Viewers should check the channel’s latest broadcast schedule for confirmation of live coverage of this particular match.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

  • Sony Sports Network

  • DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the channel’s live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match on television. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish can be checked for free-to-air television coverage, subject to the match being included in its broadcast schedule.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the third ODI can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

The match’s revised schedule has seen the toss pushed back to 9:00 AM IST, while play is now scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST following the wet-outfield delay.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.

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FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
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FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

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FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile
FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

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