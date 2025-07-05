Live Tv
Home > Sports > Freedom Crush Orcas in Powerplay Carnage to Reignite Playoff Race

Freedom Crush Orcas in Powerplay Carnage to Reignite Playoff Race

Washington Freedom crushed Seattle Orcas by 8 wickets in Match 26 of MLC 2025. Netravalkar and Maxwell tore through Seattle’s batting, restricting them to 82. Ravindra and Mukhtar powered a smooth chase, securing victory with 64 balls to spare and boosting Freedom’s playoff hopes.

Washington Freedom beat Seattle Orcas by 8 wickets (Image Credit - X)
Washington Freedom beat Seattle Orcas by 8 wickets (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 11:34:42 IST

Washington Freedom delivered a clinical performance in Match 26 of MLC 2025, crushing the Seattle Orcas by 8 wickets in Lauderhill. The Orcas, riding high on a three-game winning streak, were blown away for just 82 runs in 10 overs, handing Freedom a crucial boost in both points and net run rate.

Netravalkar and Maxwell Rip Through Seattle’s Top Order

Seattle’s innings unraveled from the very first ball when Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed Shayan Jahangir. The experienced pacer struck again in his second over, removing skipper Sikandar Raza, before Glenn Maxwell joined the destruction with a spell that broke the Orcas’ middle order. Maxwell claimed three key wickets—Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, and Kyle Mayers—while Jack Edwards added more damage with a sharp three-wicket burst.

While the rest of the lineup folded quickly, Heinrich Klaasen stood tall with a fighting 48, the only score in double digits. Despite his efforts, Seattle crashed to 82 all out, losing five wickets for just 21 runs in the powerplay and failing to recover.

Ravindra, Mukhtar Power Freedom to Comfortable Victory

Chasing 83, Freedom approached the target with calm efficiency. Despite losing Mitchell Owen early, Rachin Ravindra (32 off 23) ensured there were no hiccups, partnering with Mukhtar Ahmed to take control of the innings. Mukhtar remained unbeaten on 36 off just 21 balls as Washington sealed the win with 64 balls remaining.

The result pushed Freedom to second place on the points table, level with San Francisco Unicorns on 14 points but trailing on net run rate. The defeat leaves Seattle vulnerable, with their next clash against Texas Super Kings becoming a virtual must-win.

With the playoffs approaching fast, Freedom’s surge in form could not have come at a better moment.

Tags: major league cricket 2025mlc 2025
