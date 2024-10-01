Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
French Forward Antoine Griezmann Retires From International Football

Griezmann was a part of the France team that lost the Euro 2016 final on home soil, won the 2018 World Cup, and was defeated by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

French Forward Antoine Griezmann Retires From International Football

Antoine Griezmann announced a shocking decision to retire from international football after spending 10 years with the France national team.

The 33-year-old forward was a key player in the France squad that reached three major tournament finals. Griezmann was a part of the France team that lost the Euro 2016 final on home soil, won the 2018 World Cup, and was defeated by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

He was also part of France’s set-up that was eliminated from the Euro 2024 semi-finals. He made his last appearance in the international circuit earlier this month in the Nations League games.

MUST READ | BCCI Launches New National Cricket Academy In Bengaluru

“It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann posted on social media. “Thank you for this magnificent, tricolour adventure, and see you soon. Today, with profound emotion, I announce my retirement as a France national team player. After ten incredible years marked by challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it’s time for me to turn the page and make room for the new generation,” Griezmann said in a post on his social media.

“Wearing this shirt has been an honour and a privilege. I leave the France national team with a sense of pride and gratitude. I had the honour of representing our country and the chance to experience extraordinary moments, like becoming a world champion. I’ll continue to follow Les Bleus with passion. I’m convinced that the future is bright, and I can’t wait to see the next generation shine,” he added.
Griezmann made his maiden appearance for France in March 2014 during their 2-0 friendly win over the Netherlands.

During France’s run in the Euro 2016 final, Griezmann made seven appearances. France narrowly missed out on the tile after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the final against Portugal.

In France’s successful run in the 2018 World Cup campaign, Griezmann featured in every game and scored four goals. His tally included a penalty that he converted in the final against Croatia.

He was hailed for his transition to midfield in the 2022 World Cup, which they ended up losing to Argentina on penalties. Overall, he played 137 games for France and netted 44 goals.

ALSO READ | India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test: Manjrekar Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Approach

(With inputs from ANI)

