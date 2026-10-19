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Home > Sports News > French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming

French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming

The French Open 2026 badminton tournament runs from October 20 to 25, featuring top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty. Check the BWF World Tour Super 750 schedule, prize money, Indian players, and FanCode live streaming details.

French Open 2026
French Open 2026

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 15:50 IST

French Open 2026: The French Open 2026 badminton tournament is an important stop on the BWF World Tour, bringing together some of the world’s leading shuttlers across men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Indian badminton fans will be keen to follow the country’s leading players as they compete for the title and valuable ranking points.

The Super 750 tournament is included in the European segment of the badminton calendar, where top players seek to gain momentum before the season’s upcoming major competitions. Below are the details for the French Open 2026, covering prize money, participating Indian players, schedule, and live-streaming information.

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French Open 2026 Badminton: Dates And Schedule

Date

Stage

October 20–21

Round of 32

October 22

Round of 16

October 23

Quarter-finals

October 24

Semi-finals

October 25

Finals

French Open 2026 Badminton Prize Money

The Super 750 tournament is included in the European segment of the badminton calendar, where top players seek to gain momentum before the season’s upcoming major competitions. Below are the details for the French Open 2026, covering prize money, participating Indian players, schedule, and live-streaming information.

Indian Players To Watch

At the BWF World Championship, India will be led by star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Also in the fray are the Indian entries of Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

She will face top seed A Se-young in the women’s singles first round, while Lakshya Sen will be pitted against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka. In men’s doubles, Satwik and Chirag will meet French brothers Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov.

French Open 2026 Live Streaming In India

Indian audience can watch the French Open 2026 badminton tournament live stream on FanCode through its app and website. Fans can also get the live scores, updates, and highlights of the matches.

The tournament will act as a crucial chance for India’s premier shuttlers to make a comeback after recent disappointments and earn some precious BWF ranking points. The opening rounds are no easy task, with a handful of big-name international players participating, so Indian supporters are set for a cracker of a week in France.

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French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming
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French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming

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French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming
French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming
French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming
French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming
French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming

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