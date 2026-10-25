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Home > Sports News > French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young

French Open Badminton 2026: India's PV Sindhu fell short against South Korea's world No. 1 An Se Young in the women's singles final of the French Open 2026 badminton tournament on Sunday (Oct 25). The two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion lost 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 after a contest lasting just over an hour at the Arena Grand Paris.

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young
French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 19:57 IST

French Open Badminton 2026: India’s PV Sindhu fell short against South Korea’s world No. 1 An Se Young in the women’s singles final of the French Open 2026 badminton tournament on Sunday (Oct 25). The two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion lost 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 after a contest lasting just over an hour at the Arena Grand Paris. Sindhu made a strong start by taking the opening game but could not maintain her advantage as the reigning Olympic and world champion fought back to secure the title. The defeat extended Sindhu’s losing streak against An Se Young to 11 matches and denied the Indian her seventh BWF World Tour title.

French Open Badminton 2026: PV Sindhu vs An Se Young Final Result

  • Tournament: French Open 2026
  • Event: Women’s Singles Final
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 25), 2026
  • Venue: Arena Grand Paris, France
  • Final Result: An Se Young defeated PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-11, 21-12
  • Match Duration: Just over one hour

PV Sindhu Starts Strong Against An Se Young

Sindhu began the final on an encouraging note, matching An Se Young in the opening exchanges before taking control after the score was level at 11-11. The Indian used her reach and court awareness effectively to put the top seed under pressure and eventually claimed the first game 21-16.

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The opening-game victory was only the second occasion on which Sindhu had taken a game off An Se Young in their 11 meetings. The previous instance came in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships, where Sindhu won the first game before the South Korean recovered to win 18-21, 21-5, 21-9.

An Se Young Completes Comeback to Win French Open Title

An Se Young responded strongly in the second game, establishing an 11-7 advantage at the interval before extending her lead to level the match with a 21-11 win. Sindhu remained competitive in the deciding game during the initial exchanges, but the world No. 1 gradually took charge.

The South Korean produced a decisive run of six consecutive points to open up a 15-9 lead in the decider. She maintained her advantage to win the game 21-12 and seal another French Open title.

An Se Young Extends Winning Streak to 50 Matches

The French Open triumph extended An Se Young’s winning streak to 50 matches. According to the provided report, the world No. 1 now has a 66-1 win-loss record in 2026. The victory was her 10th title of the season and her fourth at the French Open, further strengthening her position at the top of women’s badminton.

PV Sindhu Misses Out on Seventh BWF World Tour Title

Sindhu was aiming to win her seventh BWF World Tour title and her second of the season after lifting the Japan Open trophy in July. Despite her runner-up finish in France, the Indian demonstrated her ability to challenge the world’s leading player by taking the opening game before An Se Young turned the contest around.

The result also continued India’s wait for a women’s singles champion at the French Open. Aparna Popat remains the last Indian woman to win the title, having achieved the feat in 1998. Saina Nehwal reached the final in 2012 but finished as runner-up.

India’s Recent Record at the French Open

India’s most recent French Open champions were men’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the title in 2024. However, the Indian pair exited the 2026 tournament in the opening round. Sindhu’s run to the women’s singles final offered another opportunity for India to claim a title, but An Se Young ultimately secured the championship.

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French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young
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French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young

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French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young
French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young
French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young
French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young
French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Suffers Defeat in Crunch Final, Suffers 11th Straight Loss to An Se Young

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