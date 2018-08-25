After wearing the rather gaudy outfit on the court, Serena Williams asserted that she feels like a warrior in it. She further explained that she had always wanted to be a superhero and that catsuit was her way of being a superhero.

Apart from her dominating displays on tennis courts, Serena Williams is also known for her eccentric dressing style. At 2018 French Open, the spectators were left gobsmacked when she stepped onto the court wearing a skin-tight black catsuit. She got through the match then but the French Tennis Federation (FTF) has condemned the dress and is making sure no such incident is repeated again.

After wearing the rather gaudy outfit on the court, Serena Williams asserted that she feels like a warrior in it. She further explained that she had always wanted to be a superhero and that catsuit was her way of being a superhero.

On the logical end of her explanation, the 36-year-old American tennis star said, “I’ve had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don’t know how many I’ve had in the past 12 months. I’ve been wearing pants, in general, a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going.”

But the French Tennis Federation is in no mood to entertain such bold avatars on their tennis courts any further. While speaking to media, FTF’s President Bernard Giudicelli said, “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far.”

Before announcing a guideline of attire that can be donned at the tennis courts in France, Giudicelli said, “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

The ban on the black catsuit has been enforced with immediate effect while other guidelines have also been issued as to what tennis players can wear on courts and what not.

After the tennis federation announced the ban, Serena Williams is yet to respond on the matter. However, her fans across the world have slammed the ban calling it racist and sexist.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More