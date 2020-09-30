Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her second-round clash due to an Achilles injury. Williams sustained the injury during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka

American tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her second-round clash due to an Achilles injury. The 39-year-old tennis star was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in a last-64 clash on Wednesday. “Serena Williams has withdrawn from #RolandGarros with an achilles injury,” French Open official handle tweeted.



Williams sustained the injury during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka earlier this month. She has said that the issue will require two weeks of rest followed by four to six weeks of rehabilitation. In the US Open, Azarenka had secured her first win over Williams at a major tournament, halting her quest for a 24th major, after one hour and 55 minutes under the Arthur Ashe roof.

After the victory, Azarenka had said she is so grateful to play against “such a champion” Williams in the semi-finals. Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka on Friday advanced into her first Grand Slam final since 2013 after winning her semi-final clash against Serena Williams in the ongoing US Open. Azarenka claimed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Williams and moves on to face Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the title match, slated to be played on Sunday.

Serena Williams has withdrawn from #RolandGarros with an achilles injury. pic.twitter.com/u6vGa9JCkX — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020

Also Read: Manchester City signs 6 year deal with Portugal defender Ruben Dias

“I’m so grateful to be able to play such a champion in the semifinals. On the road to the final, you have to beat the best players, and definitely, today was that day,” US Open’s official website quoted Azarenka as saying. “I dug myself in a big hole–she dug me in a big hole in the first set. I’m very happy that I was able to turn it around,” she added.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kohli and co enjoy pool, volleyball and karaoke night post face-off with MI