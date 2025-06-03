Home
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
From Allu Arjun To Rashmika Mandanna: Celebrities Congratulate RCB And Virat Kohli For The IPL Win After 18 Years

After nearly two decades of heartbreak, near-misses, and countless memes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally done it. The team that has carried both unmatched fan love and constant trolling over the years clinched their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025.

From Allu Arjun To Rashmika Mandanna: Celebrities Congratulate RCB And Virat Kohli For The IPL Win After 18 Years

After nearly two decades of heartbreak, near-misses, and countless memes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally done it.


After nearly two decades of heartbreak, near-misses, and countless memes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally done it. The team that has carried both unmatched fan love and constant trolling over the years clinched their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025.

In a high-voltage final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB defeated Punjab Kings in a thrilling match that will be remembered for years. For fans, this was more than just a trophy — it was a moment of long-awaited redemption. For Virat Kohli, who has carried the weight of the franchise for years, it was a legacy-defining night.

An Emotional Victory for Virat Kohli and the RCB Family

This win was especially emotional for Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise and arguably one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. Though he stepped down as captain a few seasons ago, his influence and commitment to the team never wavered.

RCB’s journey through the 2025 season was intense — full of ups and downs, big performances, and nail-biting finishes. But when it mattered the most, they held their nerve. The final match against Punjab Kings saw brilliant performances from both sides, but RCB managed to stay ahead in the pressure moments.

Bollywood and South Stars Celebrate RCB’s Historic Win

As soon as the match ended, social media erupted in celebration. Several celebrities from the film industry took to their handles to express their joy over RCB’s long-awaited victory. The hashtag #EeSalaCupNamde — a phrase that’s become a cultural symbol for RCB fans — started trending instantly.

Actor Allu Arjun wrote on X (formerly Twitter),
“THE WAIT IS OVER . ‘Ee sala cup namde!’ At last! We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!”

Actor Vijay Deverakonda also shared his excitement, posting:
“Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans ❤️ you have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It’s a happy happy moment to see.”

From Rashmika Mandanna to Sonu Sood, Elvish Yadav and many others, the congratulatory messages kept pouring in — showing how deeply this team’s journey has touched people beyond just cricket fans.

A Win That Resonated Beyond the Cricket Field

For 18 seasons, RCB has been one of the most followed franchises in the IPL, with a fan base that stuck with the team through thick and thin. From heartbreaking final losses to seasons that ended without playoff appearances, fans kept chanting “Ee Sala Cup Namde” — hoping that one day, the cup would indeed be theirs.

And now, in 2025, that chant has finally become reality.

What This Means for the Future

This victory isn’t just about a trophy — it’s about rewriting the narrative around one of the most talked-about teams in IPL history. For players, fans, and the entire support staff, this win brings emotional closure and a new chapter.

Virat Kohli, who has given everything to this team for nearly two decades, finally has the IPL trophy in his cabinet. For youngsters in the squad, it’s a dream start. And for fans, this is a moment they’ll never forget.

RCB are no longer the team that “almost made it.” They are now champions — officially, undeniably, and gloriously.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act

Filed under

RCB Virat Kohli

’10 times More Special’: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025, Why’s This Victory Special?
‘Feels Like Diwali’: Bengaluru City Erupts in Celebration As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finally Win IPL...
newsx

‘My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore’: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring After...
Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins IPL 2025: These Are the Highest Paid Players On The Team
Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She...
Caught On Camera: Emotional Moment Between Teary Eyed Virat Kohli And Wife Anushka Sharma Goes...
