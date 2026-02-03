From Alpine Exit to Haas Lifeline: Jack Doohan’s F1 Comeback Story

Jack Doohan was the first driver to lose his seat during last season’s Formula 1 driver market. After racing only a few times for Alpine, the Australian was replaced by Argentina’s Franco Colapinto ahead of the Imola Grand Prix. As it became clear that Alpine no longer saw him as part of their long-term plans, Doohan decided to leave the Enstone-based team. The 23-year-old then spent several weeks trying to work out the next step in his racing career. His appointment as a reserve driver for Haas is now a major boost and keeps his Formula 1 hopes alive.

Doohan’s time at Alpine was difficult from the start. He made his Formula 1 debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon left the team suddenly. While he continued with Alpine into the early part of the 2025 season, his position always looked uncertain. Even before the season began, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore confirmed talks with Franco Colapinto. When Colapinto officially joined Alpine in January 2025, Doohan’s future with the team was put at serious risk. After racing in just seven Grands Prix, he was sidelined.

The Australian explored several options for 2026, including a possible move to Super Formula. However, that plan did not go ahead. Instead, Doohan has now been named as a reserve driver for Haas, where he will share duties with Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa. Speaking about the move, Doohan said he was delighted to join Haas and felt it was the perfect place to continue his Formula 1 journey. He thanked the team for trusting him and said he was excited to work towards the 2026 season.

Jack Doohan back in F1… everyone say thank you Haas 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️❤️🏎️ pic.twitter.com/DckbJKR54p — lisha 🏎 (@x_lishaf1) February 3, 2026

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu also welcomed Doohan, praising his racing background and previous experience as a reserve driver. Komatsu said staying prepared while waiting for an opportunity is challenging, especially for a young driver eager to return to racing, and added that the team looks forward to Doohan’s contributions. Looking ahead, the Formula 1 driver market is expected to be very competitive. Many drivers are on short-term contracts, and several seats could open up over the next two years. While competition will be tough, Doohan’s role at Haas puts him back in contention for a future race seat—something that seemed uncertain not long ago.

Also Read : WATCH Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Colombo For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Boycott Controversy